Wesley shines on Hunter

In 2002, dancehall deejay Wesley Diamond recorded Gangsters, along with Shaggy and the Big Yard All Star. The song was featured in Cess Silvera's film Shottas.

“Having a song featured in the movie Shottas was a career highlight for me. Songs like Gun Ting with Kip Rich and Nah Give Up were also big moves for my career,” Wesley Diamond told the Jamaica Observer.

Now fast forward 18 years later, Diamond has again teamed with Kip Rich for Hunter. Agent Sasco is also featured on the track, produced by Jah Anointed Music.

Hunter was released in March.

“I see people as hunters to achieve what they want in life --- in real world not the forest and that motivated me to do the hook. I envisioned Kip Rich and Agent Sasco on the track. I asked them and they agreed to participate,” Wesley shared.

He explained how the idea for the song came about.

“I was looking around one day and saw both men and women working hard and I realised that we all are hunters trying to achieve to our goals. So far, the response to the song has been overwhelming. DJs all over have been giving the song support and I have been receiving many calls. It has been very encouraging,” said Wesley.

Wesley Diamond has been on a journey, which began some time ago. Along the way, he has made several inroads in his career for which he is grateful.

“It has been very long but the journey continues. Music has given me the opportunity to travel all over the world, while sharing my music and our culture with different nations. My songs are motivating and uplifting and making a difference in music is what I have always wanted to achieve,” he said.

Born Wesley Allen, he made his recording debut in 1989 with Run for Your Life, a collaboration with Hitman Wally. He has collaborated with the likes of Skull Man, Sugar Slick, producers Syl Gordon, Call Me Shams, Jah Sno Cone and Big Yard Music.

He is currently working on his debut album.