Wesroc looks ahead with Looking Back

Wesroc is set to introduce a fresh new sound to the Jamaican music landscape with the release of his debut single, Looking Back .

“I'm looking forward to the release of this single. It's a very good song and I am confident that it will resonate with music lovers both locally and overseas,” he said.

A former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Wesroc merged country and western music with reggae on Looking Back.

“Country and western music is one of my favourite genres of music, I grew up listening to artistes like Kenny Rogers and Marty Robins. I also love reggae music a lot, so I decided to fuse both genres on my upcoming single and the result is very pleasant,” said Wesroc.

The song, leaked to local radio a week ago, is enjoying rotation.

“I'm very happy with the response that Looking Back is receiving, it's getting a lot of love from several popular DJs. Since we leaked it to radio I've been getting a lot of calls about it, some people are even comparing me to Kenny Rogers,” he said.

Looking Back, 360 Global Entertainment, is scheduled to be released on June 29.

Wesroc (given name Percival Buddan) holds a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from The University of The West Indies and an MBA from Northern Caribbean University. He hopes to continue making music.