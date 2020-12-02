Wesrok gives back to community

THERE were a lot of tough times for Wesrok as a boy in Bog Walk, St Catherine. The singer has never forgotten that challenging period and recently reached out to some promising youths in his hometown.

He presented tablet computers to the most outstanding boy and girl at Bible Way Basic School, which he adopted several years ago. He also donated four tablet computers and care packages to children in nearby Swamp Lane.

Wesrok, whose songs have an American country flavour, is currently promoting his single, I Want to go Home for Christmas. He said despite the adversities of his youth, his mother ensured education was a priority.

“Education has always been in the forefront of my life. This was instilled in me by my mother...May her soul rest in peace,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

I Want to go Home for Christmas is Wesrok's third song, following Looking Back and Poor Little Country Boy. The former police officer produced the single for 360 Global Entertainment Ltd.

Wesrok (given name Percival Buddan) also credits his mother for making Christmas a joyous occasion when he was growing up in Bog Walk.

“It was quite memorable. Although we did not have much, my mother was a great cook and she would make some special Christmas meals including roti and curry goat, Indian style; and something called Gulgula made from flour, raisin, sugar and spices,” he recalled. “Community folks would come to my home to eat Christmas dinner or just to collect something and go.”

— Howard Campbell