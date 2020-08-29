Wesrok upbeat about career

Businessman-cum-reggae singer Wesrok (formerly Wesroc) is expecting a bright future in music.

Since launching his career, he has been on an upward trajectory.

“Singing has always been a big part of my life, it's something that comes to me naturally. I was known as the young Kenny Rogers throughout my school years. In the church, I was called the young Billy Rogers. When I joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) they used to call me the 'Singing Cowboy'. Despite all of that, I never dreamt of having a career in music until recently. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Jamaica, I realised that I had some free time on my hands, so I decided to give the music business a try and things are looking very good,” he said.

Kenny Rogers is an American country and western singer, who died in March 2020. He was 81.

Wesrok recently made his debut with Looking Back in June, which he self-produced in his 360 Global Entertainment imprint. The song is available on all digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Looking Back has an accompanying video.

“This song has been playing on several local radio stations since May and the feedback that I'm getting is very positive. It's also beginning to pick up in several overseas territories,” said Wesrok.

He is currently working on his yet-to-be-titled debut album, tentatively slated to be released in November.

“I've been working on this project about three months now and everything is coming together nicely. So far I have recorded some very good songs; it's going to a magnificent album,” he said

Wesrok (given name Percival Buddan) hails from Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine. He's a past student of Dinthill High School.

Wesrok is a former superintendent of police in the JCF. He holds a masters degree in national security and strategic studies from The University of The West Indies and an MBA from Northern Caribbean University.