What's an EP?

On January 26, high-riding Jamaican artiste Koffee won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for her EP Rapture.

Since then, many have been asking the question 'What is an EP?', and 'How can an EP win in the category for best album in the genre?'.

An extended play, or EP, is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single. Contemporary EPs generally contain a minimum of three and a maximum of six tracks.

The Grammy rules state that a piece of work qualifies once it has a minimum of three singles released during the eligibility period. Albums, including EPs, must have at least five different tracks, and a total playing time of at least 15 minutes. Koffee's Rapture contains five tracks — the title song [Rapture] , Blazin, Throne, Raggamuffin and the hit single Toast. Rapture has a total running time of 15 minutes and 34 seconds.

Local music insider Clyde McKenzie noted that EPs are nothing new, as they have existed for some time in various formats.

He shared that the EP is now being given prominence as more artistes are opting for this shorter version which takes less time and effort to produce and is able to give the same amount of returns in terms of notoriety and status for the artiste.

“The traditional album, which can be anywhere from 12 to 20 tracks, is really getting a beating. That is one of the reasons behind the increase in the popularity of the EP. In the past what you would have is an artiste taking two strong singles and mixing them with 10 or 12 not-so-good songs — a kind of marriage of the good with the bad to create an album — and oftentimes people would see that as a kind of rip-off. These days that is on the decline and what the public is demanding is a stronger set of material, hence the proliferation of EPs,” he explained.

For McKenzie this is even more crucial for the reggae and dancehall market, which has traditionally never been an album-buying culture.

“We have always been about the here and now, especially in dancehall music. The market responds to what is happening now, therefore the time it will take to produce an album properly is something this music and culture does not have. In other genres a record label will take as much as two years to put out an album for the artiste. Those artistes will take time off touring to write, record and produce an album — our artistes simply don't have that time to do that as their popularity depends on what is happening now. Taking time off the road for our reggae and dancehall acts means food off the table, so a lot of artistes are going for the quicker, easier route which is the EP,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie is supportive of the artistes who go for an EP as opposed to the longer-format album.

“It is an easier route so if you can get the same result with less effort, then by all means go ahead. The purists will say they are not equal, and that may be true. But this is not about size, it is about impact. If five songs can have the same impact as 10 or 15, then I say go ahead with an EP,” he stated.