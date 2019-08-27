What the #@#*!

NOTED attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson believes Belgian show organisers were ignorant of Jamaican curse words when they named the B**b*c***t Music Festival. He was speaking to the Jamaica Observer yesterday in reference to Spice's video beseeching Prime Minister Andrew Holness to revisit laws on 'bad words' in Jamaica.

"Do you think that if the organisers knew that b**b*c***t was a sanitary napkin, they would name the festival that?" he asked the Observer. "They wouldn't."

Tavares-Finson, a government senator and Queen's Counsel, has represented many entertainers in legal matters. Among them actress-singer Grace Jones, Gregory Isaacs, Big Youth, Bounty Killer, Mavado, Sean Paul and Shabba Ranks.

Under Jamaican law, expletives on stage attract a fine or time.

Spice made her plea on Instagram after landing in Belgium to perform at the B**b*c***t Music Festival last weekend.

“Mi a mek dah video yah fi show unuh di name of di festival. Di festival name B**b*c***t Music Festival right here in Belgium. And let me tell unuh something, I’m doing di video, so maybe it can reach to di head of di Prime Minister in Jamaica. This is di word dat unuh fight wi for, if wi call it on stage, wi get locked up an’ charged for it,” she said in the two-minute, 13 second video.

Spice also questioned when Jamaica will own what is culturally theirs.

“When I travel this is di first word di tourist dem ask me to cuss, B**b*c***t . There is a rum named B**b*c***t. Why is it that these people are making money off di things that unuh a fight against?” she asked.

The third staging of the two-day B**b*c***t Music Festival was held in Zeebrugge, Beligum last Friday and Saturday. The line-up also included Afro B, Busy Signal and Serani.

The debate as to whether or not expletives should be given its freedom in the dancehall space has been a hot-button topic. Recently, Opposition senator Andre Haughton announced his intention to move a motion in the Upper House to allow expletives in the dancehall arena.

"This motion is important because this is our culture. Too many aspects of our culture have been unnecessarily vilified. These little things, these words contribute to the uniqueness of the Jamaican culture and is what sets us apart from countries across the world,” Haughton told the Jamaica Observer.

Deejays Bounty Killer and Popcaan as well as cultural academic Dr Carolyn Cooper have sided with those who say the words are not only harmless, but profitable.

Dub poet Yasus Afari, however, believes Jamaican expletives should not be allowed in the dancehall space. He argued that one of the major issues with Jamaican profanity is that they are used to degrade and disrespect women.