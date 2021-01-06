When 'Butch' flew Jazz to JA

AS chairman of Air Jamaica, Gordon “Butch” Stewart wanted the national airline to be aligned with a product that attracted Jamaicans and foreigners. Something like a jazz festival.

In 1996, the Air Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival was held for the first time at Rose Hall Great House in Montego Bay. Stewart, who died on January 4 in Miami at age 79, assigned Allen Chastanet to promote the event along with Walter Elmore and Paxton Baker of Black Entertainment Television (BET).

Chastanet, who is now prime minister of St Lucia, was vice-president of marketing and sales at Air Jamaica. In a 2013 interview with the Jamaica Observer, he recalls Stewart sanctioning a budget to attract top acts like George Benson, Buddy Guy, Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers, and Toots and The Maytals.

The actual cost to produce the show was US$50,000. According to Chastanet, Stewart's colleagues in the leisure industry were not as enthused about a jazz festival in Jamaica.

“We never got the full support of hoteliers in Montego Bay — that was a big problem. We ended up losing a fair amount of money,” he recalled.

The inaugural Air Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival drew strong crowds. Subsequent events, which mainly took place early in the year, boosted hotel occupancy in Ocho Rios, Falmouth and Montego Bay. The shows attracted enthusiastic turnouts to see top-flight acts like Al Jarreau, Air Supply, Patti LaBelle, Harry Belafonte, Kenny G, and Michael McDonald.

Yesterday, Chastanet paid tribute to Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts, whom he considered a visionary and mentor.

“Gordon 'Butch' Stewart was never an ordinary man. He dreamed big, he thought big, he acted big. He was a visionary, a pioneer and a trailblazer. His son Adam described him as a 'superhero' and I concur because what he did for this region as a whole and for the islands in which he invested was transformative,” he said in a statement.

Chastanet added that, “I am forever grateful for the time we had together and I will forever cherish all that I learnt from him.”

The Sandals Resorts chain has three hotels in St Lucia.