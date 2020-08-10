When will they be honoured?

Desmond Dekker — Ground-breaking singer/songwriter whose songs like Israelites and (007) Shantytown made waves in the United Kingdom and Europe during the 1960s. Set the pace for Jamaican music abroad. Died in 2006.

Aston “Family Man” Barrett — The bass with the taste. With his younger brother Carlton on drums, provided the patented One Drop sound of Bob Marley's Wailers.

Jackie Mittoo —What would dancehall music be without the keyboard king. He created jams like Hot Milk, Real Rock, Peenie Wallie and Drum Song. Jackie Mittoo died in 1990.

Earl “Chinna” Smith — Prolific guitarist with the Soul Syndicate Band who has recorded and toured with Dennis Brown, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers and Sizzla. His credits include albums such as Marcus Garvey by Burning Spear and Marley's Rastaman Vibration.

Osbourne “King Tubby” Ruddock —Genius audio engineer and producer who redefined recording techniques during the 1960s and 1970s. The sounds he created are still being studied in Europe and the United States. Died in 1989.

Joseph “JoJo” Hoo Kim—Patriarch of the Channel One studio, one of the great reggae companies. Groups like The Revolutionaries, The Mighty Diamonds and The Meditations, and acts like Leroy Smart and Ernest Wilson made their mark there. Hoo Kim died in 2018.

Stanley Beckford —The mento king and four-time Festival Song Competition winner. Unlike many of his colleagues who excelled solely in “Festival”, Beckford had mento chart hits with Broom Weed, Leave my Kisiloo and Soldering. Died in 2006.

Pluto Shervington — Singer/songwriter who started his career in 1969 as a member of the Tomorrow's Children band. Had several hit songs in the 1970s including Dat, Ram Goat Liver and I Man Born Ya. Celebrated 50 years in the music business in February.

Sugar Minott — The 'Grandulated' one. Known for hit songs like Vanity and Herbman Hustling, Minott mentored many ghetto artistes who went on to become stars through his Youthman Promotions. They include Tristan Palmer, Little John, Tenor Saw and Yami Bolo. He died in 2010.