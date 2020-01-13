Where It's At creator, Alphonso Walker dead

Alphonso Walker, who created the popular Where It's At variety show that aired on the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC), died on January 10.

Florida-based promoter, Paul “Mr Flavours” Johnson, who knew Walker for over 30 years, confirmed his death.

Efforts by the Jamaica Observer to contact Walker's relatives, were unsuccessful.

Walker was a cameraman at the JBC in 1971, the year he started Where It's At as a version of Soul Train, the American show that catered to a black, American audience.

Where It's At had several hosts including Elaine Wint and Baldwin Howe, but Walker was its driving force. In addition to host, he was producer and booked artistes and dancers who appeared on the weekly programme.

A big Where It's At fan, Johnson first met Walker when he worked at nearby Ministry of Housing in the 1980s. He said Walker was the show's engine.

“He gave a whole heap of youth exposure. 'Phonso' never had a budget; he did the lighting, the sound. He did everything,” recalled Johnson, who last saw Walker when he visited Jamaica in October.

Where It's At went off the air in the 1980s. In it's heyday, it attracted top artistes who performed their hit songs while dancers showed off the latest moves.

— Howard Campbell