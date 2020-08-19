Will Madonna sign Jesse Royal?

Is Rastafari reggae singer Jesse Royal on American pop star Madonna's radar?

That's the question being asked after a video of the Modern Day Judas singer performing at Madonna's birthday party held on the north coast surfaced on the weekend.

When asked to comment about the performance and whether there was a collaboration in the works, Jesse Royal declined the Jamaica Observer's request, citing he had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Madonna, members of her family and friends have been in the island since last Thursday. Unconfirmed reports state they are staying at Tryall Club in Hanover.

On Sunday a party was held for the Material Girl to commemorate her 62nd birthday. Among those who performed was a local mento band as well as Jesse Royal.

In a video clip that has been making the rounds on social media, Jesse Royal was seen performing Sweet Sensation while Madonna and her alleged boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, danced to the song while singing some of the lyrics.

Sweet Sensation by Heavyweight Rockaz and Jesse Royal was produced by Notis Records. It was released on February 14.

It is understood that the single is to be included on the reggae singer's forthcoming sophomore album, due for release later this year.

Madonna has been attracted to the Rastafari culture and reggae music for years. In the early 1990s she tried to sign singer Junior Reid to her Maverick Records label. Negotiations, however, fell through.

She later signed Seattle grunge band Candlebox and Canadian singer Alanis Morissette. Candlebox's self-titled debut album went on to sell over 4 million copies while Morissette's debut album, Jagged Little Pill sold more than 33 million copies worldwide.

Jamaican fusion singer Diana King was signed to Maverick Records in the early 2000s.