Willie's rhythm of life

FOR fans of Third World's classic era, Willie Stewart will always be associated with that band. Yet, the veteran drummer has found a new rhythm as a mentor for aspiring musicians in South Florida.

Stewart's work with youth in that region's school system, as well as organising the annual Rhythms Of Africa (ROA) show, helped earn him the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer from the Jamaican Government.

The 67-year-old musician first staged 'Rhythms' eight years ago and the event has grown from strength to strength.

“Performing on Rhythms of Africa, it has been an amazing experience. ROA has given me the platform to showcase our Jamaican music and culture to thousands of people in South Florida. It has also given me the opportunity to introduce children to the diversity and value of music as we train them to participate in each show,” Stewart said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “It is an excellent performance that takes our guests on a journey of music from Africa to South America to the Caribbean and even New Orleans. The sky is the limit for the potential of this programme. In the near future I would love to bring this show on tour throughout Jamaica.”

The second phase of Stewart's career began in 1997 after he left Third World. He moved to London (where he was born) and studied music theory. Three years later, he settled in South Florida and gradually developed a mentorship series that has attracted hundreds of youngsters.

Several of his protégés have performed on Rhythms Of Africa.

“As a mentor, the greatest accomplishment is being able to help develop aspiring musicians and watch them grow. Being able to guide them from the beginning and seeing how quickly they learn and mature into great musicians brings me joy and pride,” said Stewart. “The relationships that I have been able to foster with some of my mentees goes beyond music to life lessons. It is a great honour and at the same time gives me great satisfaction to be able to impact the lives of others in such a positive way.”

Stewart joined Third World in 1976 after playing in bands like Visions and Inner Circle. His patterns can be heard on standards like Always Around, Try Jah Love, Sense of Purpose and Now That we Found Love.

It is difficult, he said, to select his favourite Third World album “because each tells a very unique story”.

“After careful thought, I would say there are two that stand out in my mind and have a special place in my heart. Our 96 Degrees in The Shade album is a reflection of our vibrant youth. The lyrics are a perfect blend, elevating your conscious with a little rebel militancy as well,” he recalled. “The other would be Journey To Addis, which was done in Nassau at Compass Point Studio. The band went to a retreat in Portland prior to this album. Our minds were clear and free. The creative energy and focus led to high vibration which can be heard in the music. The engineer Alex Sadkin did a great job to capture it in our recording. Songs like Now That We Found Love, Journey To Addis, African Woman, Cool Meditation and Cold Sweat were all classics and masterpieces.”