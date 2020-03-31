Work smarter, says Alexx

AS the entertainment industry buckles amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), restaurateur/music producer Alexx Antaeus is encouraging stakeholders to work smarter.

“The world is currently upside down, so we have to learn to stand on our heads to survive. As for the restaurants [Opa Greek Restaurant and Reggae Mill] we are focused on deliveries and curbside pick-up services. I can still make music, but many plans have been put on hold. Last week, I recorded with Julian Marley and tomorrow [today] Notnice and myself will be working with a few more artistes on some more projects,” Antaeus told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He was, however, unwilling to disclose details about those projects.

The Greece-born Antaeus has remixed or produced music by artistes such as Young MC, Falco, Lonnie Gordon, Malcolm McLaren, The Rolling Stones, and Earth, Wind and Fire. He produced Jah Vinci's single, Ganja, which was released on January 31.

Antaeus is also conceptualiser of Art Wednesdays, a weekly art exhibition at Reggae Mill Bar, Devon House, in St Andrew.

Last year, the event took a hiatus for several months, but restarted in December and featured pieces from Gabrielle Murdock and Deon Simone.

Antaeus explained that the break was vital.

“Sometimes you have to regroup and then come back. We were searching for new artists to come showcase their work. We were going non-stop for a year and a half and we decided to break and restart at the end of the year. We were going to restart, but that was out on hold obviously, because of the virus,” he explained.

He said he has big plans for the event once the pandemic blows over.

“We are going to be working with some big names like Lennox Coke and Chris McKenzie. We've actually been in touch with artists to get them on-board,” said Antaeus.

Other artists who have displayed at Art Wednesdays include Kuruma Reid and Stephanie Lue Yen.

Antaeus is encouraging more people to provide spaces for creatives to showcase their work.

“A lot of people in Jamaica do not take art seriously, but what they don't understand is that the world and life are art. To some people, art is just a hobby, but for others this is how they make a living, so they need that support,” he added.