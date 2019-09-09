WORRIES IN THE DANCE

FOLLOWING last Thursday's meeting with Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Blake, party promoters are optimistic their events will be granted extended time.

“Things look good so far an' di main thing that we want to happen, look like it's going to happen. Wi a fight fi parties stop lock off 12 o' clock during the week and 2:00 am on weekends. People nuh understand that back in di day a one party keep per week, but now every single day has a party…people can leave from Wet Sundays an' go Boom Sundays an' so on. That way, everybody can eat a food…many people benefit from di parties that keep every day; but now, wi laptop a get tek weh fling inna police jeep, wi consoles a get tek weh an' party a lock off midnight which nuh mek no sense,” popular promoter/selector Marlon “Boom Boom” Wizard told the Jamaica Observer.

Boom Boom is the promoter of the popular Boom Sundays in Grants Pen, Kingston.

He explained that the police summoned all Corporate Area party promoters to the meeting, which was held at Half-Way-Tree Police Station in St Andrew.

Boom Boom said there was a correlation between Jamaica's economy and street dances/parties.

“Look inna di December time, when all four party a keep a day — that attracts many tourist. Now, if this issue isn't resolved from now, waah go happen when December come? Di tourism sector a guh be affected because tourists nah go have no event fi attend or di events a guh lock off too early. Memba dem did seh once we keep parties within specified areas and music nah disturb nobody, things should be fine, but it still nah work,” he added.

The matter of parties being ended prematurely intensified after popular retro party Footloose was halted at 2:00 am two Saturdays ago, even though promoter Tyrone Dixon said he had a permit which stipulated a 4:00 am end. The cut-off time left patrons disgruntled, as guest artiste Bounty Killer, who was slated to perform at 2:30 am, did not get the chance to do so.

“This is the first time in the 13 years that we are doing this event that it has ever ended prematurely,” Dixon told the Observer.

Also present at the meeting were Sean Parkinson, promoter of Hardwine party series; Romeich Major (Waterworl and Ratingz); members of Supreme Team Limited (Sandz); and Gyete Ghartey and Omar Perrin (Yesterday and Mello Vibes).

This new controversy comes five months after the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAC), led by Mayor Delroy Williams, met with promoters to discuss it's decision to stop issuing permits for parties to be held in New Kingston parking lots.