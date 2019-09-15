Wright gets Key to Spanish Town

Khamara Wright, reigning Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, was honoured with the Key to Spanish Town at Emancipation Square in the old capital on Wednesday afternoon. The occasion was the climax of her homecoming celebration which marked her prestigious achievement.

The day-long activities, included a motorcade, which started at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) Phoenix Avenue headquarters in St Andrew and culminated with the civic reception at Emancipation Square.

“It is a known fact that since being elected mayor of Spanish Town, it has been my wish, my desire to see the crown of Miss Jamaica Festival Queen return to the parish of St Catherine. I still have fond memories of Dahlia's [Harris] victory, and will forever be proud of her; but it is even sweeter to experience this pleasure today,” said Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott.

Actor/media personality Dahlia Harris, who was crowned in 1990, is the only other representative from St Catherine to have won the national title.

The celebration of Wright's coronation, after a 29-year drought, gave Mayor Scott the opportunity to appeal for more creative ways to teach children to have a greater appreciation for the town's rich heritage and culture.

“The rich history of Spanish Town cannot be overstated. It is by far, the most historic town in the entire Jamaica. Hence, I believe we have a responsibility to teach our children and young people the value of what lies around us. We need to find more creative ways to help them to have a greater appreciation for our culture and heritage, so that they will be good ambassadors — locally and overseas,” he said.

“Khamara [Wright] you have done the entire St Catherine proud. Your charm, versatility, grace, and beauty, as well as your knowledge of the Jamaican culture, have made you a cut above the rest. You are our ambassador and we know you will continue to make your mark throughout your tenure as Miss Jamaica Festival Queen and beyond. This evening we celebrate your achievement…I take great pleasure in proudly presenting to you the Key to the City of Spanish Town,” he continued.

In her response, the aspiring nutritionist who holds a Bachelor's of Science in Food Services Management from the University of Technology, said since she began her journey as festival queen, she has evolved and has come to appreciate her Jamaican culture even more.

“I am the daughter of God's delight. What I want to achieve is to make a positive impact and encourage each Jamaican to live their best life. Thank you,” said Wright.

Cultural presentations came from: the 2019 JCDC Big Stage finalist David Brooks with renditions of Lord I Believe In You and I Look to You; the St Catherine Prep School Dancers performing to She's Royal; JCDC Gospel finalist Dwight Ferrari with a rendition of I'll Stay With You; and, the 2019 JCDC Festival Song finalist Meckedah Henry performing Lioness On The Rise.

Earlier in the day, the motorcade took Wright from the Norman Manley International Airport to Portmore where she resides. Also included along the route were stops at her alma mater Kensington Primary School, where the mayor of Portmore Councilor Leon Thomas and other officials of the municipality were present. A citation along with a plaque were presented to her.

The cultural ambassador's journey will also take her to her parish sponsor Delmay Distributors Limited where she unveiled exercise books featuring her photograph on the cover.

The day came to an end with a formal dinner hosted by the custos of St Catherine, the Reverend Jeffery McKenzie at the People's Museum.