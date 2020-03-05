No exodus at Xodus

Saturday's continuous rains were not enough to dampen the vibes at Xodus Debut.

“It was extremely successful. It's not everyday you see 1,000 Jamaicans, dressed nicely, partying in the rain,” Scott Dunn, managing director of Dream Entertainment, told the Jamaica Observer.

The breakfast party was held at The Ruins on The University of the West Indies' Mona campus on Saturday.

By mid-morning, clouds were not only accompanied by precipitation, but strong winds. As a result, a decision was taken by members of the 'Dream Team' and deejays to pause the music for a couple minutes to shelter audio equipment. After the issue was resolved, it was straight back to feting. Deejays Nicco, Lantern MD and Nocturnal Sound delivered with their musical selections. With oldies like People Want Wata by soca veteran Iwer George and Bonnie and Clyde by Destra to new hits like Famalay, Run Wid It, Showtime, Lost and Found, and Overdue, patrons could not stop dancing.

Dunn said his team invested a great deal in the décor to complement the band's overall 2020 theme.

“We really put a lot of effort into the décor and ensured it was in line with our theme 'Enchanted',” he said.

Patrons were extremely fond of the event.

“Honestly, I think the rain added a 'vibe' to the whole event. I love the music, and I'm having a great time,” said physician Kasey Williams.

Meanwhile, teacher Stacy-Ann Blade said the rain was not a hindrance for her.

“When I saw that it was raining this morning, I was still determined to come. A little water can't hurt anybody; and as usual, Xodus has executed a great event,” he said.

Of Xodus's 15 costume sections and five T-shirt options, the managing director boasts a 95 per cent sold out rate, and added that sales are “moving fast” for the remaining merchandise.

As the April 19 road march date draws closer, Dunn said patrons can anticipate an unforgettable experience with Xodus.

“Revellers can expect Xodus to continue to enchant them with great fetes, a seamless distribution centre, and the best road march in the world,” he said.