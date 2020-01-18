Xaymaca pops up Downtown

Xaymaca International kick-started their 2020 carnival season with a pop-up street fete in downtown Kingston last Saturday.

“The event was a great success. We had a strong turn out and the right blend of soca lovers. The Xaymaca feting energy was high throughout the night,” Andrew Bellamy, director of Xaymaca International, told the Jamaica Observer.

The fete took over a section of Church Street in the city's capital, blocking it off to vehicular traffic for the duration of the event which began at 8:00 pm and ran until early morning.

“Over the last few years, downtown Kingston has caught fire and regained its cool factor because of so much investment by the private sector as well as the Government. So it was easy for us to test the waters last year when we did the street fete downtown and based on the great reviews then, it was an easy decision to return. It clearly worked. Our support over the weekend was significantly better than last year. People felt so comfortable traversing into downtown Kingston on a Saturday night and had a wicked time. We are only playing our part in expanding the entertainment reach beyond some of the more controversial venue options,” Bellamy added.

Shuttled from the several secure parking lots in the area to the venue, soca lovers did turn out in their droves to enjoy the all-inclusive drink and music provided by DJ Franco, Richie Ras, Brush1, Narity, Marlon Musique and Coppershot.

“Xaymaca Pop Up is actually a series of events that we kicked off with the Street Fete. Our Street Fete definitely has paved a strong foundation for the series. The reviews have been excellent and the tone is now right for an amazing carnival in Jamaica in 2020.”