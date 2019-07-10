Xyclone blows over Billboard

Dancehall artiste Xyclone earns his third consecutive Billboard album entry, as The Year of The Wolf debuts at number three on this week's Reggae Albums Chart.

The 10-song set was released June 28 by Red Square Productions/Wolf Nation Distribution. It has collaborations such as Meck It Clap (remix) featuring Konshens; We Run The Roads with Stylo G, Craze 24 and Big Ven, and Do Better featuring Jah Vinci.

Kris David, Epik Jones, Bobby Konders, Yardie Muzik, Nuvision Music and Chalice Beats are credited as producers.

Xyclone's previous entries are From The Basement to The Big Leagues, which went number one in 2017, and 2018's 2774 Waterford Parkway, which peaked at number four.

Elsewhere, San Diego rock band Pepper enters at number one with Local Motion. This is their first time on the reggae table, having charted previously on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

Local Motion was released June 28 by LAW Records. E N Young, Micah Brown and Stick Figure are collaborators on the set.

New at number seven is Walls of Jerusalem: Yabby You Meets King Tubby, a 25-song album released May 24 by Pressure Sounds.

There are seven former number one titles on this week's chart.

At number two is Hybrid by Collie Buddz, which is in its sixth week with sales of 2, 202 copies, while The Movement holds firm at number four, selling 1,986 copies of Ways Of The World.

Koffee's Rapture (EP) slips to number five with 2,689 copies, while the long-running Free Rein by Rebelution is number six with 21,630. It has been in the Top 10 for 53 weeks.

The following are re-entries: At number eight is Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid with 16,400 copies sold in its 42nd week in the Top 10, while Iration enjoys a surge at number nine with its self-titled set which, in its 45th week, has sold 10,700 copies.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Ziggy Marley's Grammy-nominated Rebellion Rises, which clocks its 26th week in the top tier with 10,000 copies sold.

Over on Billboard's Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart, Toast by Koffee is number one, while Summertime by Stick Figure and Citizen Cope enters at number two.

Boasty by Wiley, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don and Idris Elba slips to number three.