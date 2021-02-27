Yared's got high hopes

RECORDING artiste Yared plans to make his mark on the international music scene with the release of his Afro-fusion single titled I Got You .

The artiste, born in New York to Jamaican parents, explained what inspired him to write the song produced by the Duffle Bag Music Group.

“I recently visited Ethiopia and Kenya, it was my first time in Africa and the cultural experience was like no other. I Got You was written and produced when I returned to the States, but the inspiration for the song was born in the Motherland,” Yared told Jamaica Observer.

Yared is pleased with the response that the song is receiving.

“All my songs are like my children, I cherish my work dearly and I am very happy with response that this single is getting. I'm receiving great feedback about it from music lovers in various parts of the world and music industry insiders as well,” he said.

Yared does not believe in wearing musical labels.

“I would describe myself as more of an international recording artiste, I'm not limited to one style or genre of music. I'm always competing with myself to come up with a new style or new sound. Music is constantly changing and evolving so being able to conform to any genre is my strongest ability and I am a very versatile writer I can come up with lyrics and melodies easily. I've done songs many genres including dancehall, reggae, hip hop, and R&B,” he said.

Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Yared has continued to make strides with his career.

He's currently gaining attention with his music several markets including the Caribbean, Africa and Europe.

Also in the pipeline for Yared is the shooting of a video for I Got You. He also plans to release more singles soon.