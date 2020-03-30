Yasus Afari keeps it clean
Hi Gene , Yasus Afari's song highlighting the benefits of proper hygiene, has a new lease on life.
“Di title of di song is a play on words. Naturally, we are poets, so wi want to be more creative an' go beyond di literal. So, we call it Hi Gene 'cause we never really did want people to get offended but [we] still [want to] send a message about cleanliness,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The song, produced by Big Ship Records, was originally released in the early 2000s on his album, Yasus Afari and Friends.
“Because it so youth-friendly, it became very popular in di classroom. A teacher called me a few weeks back an' she ask me if I can send her di song. I sent it to her an' she asked if she could share it. I told her do what she want to do with it an' after dat mi see it a get big a England an' Canada, so mi start put it out to my network an' it start tek on a life of its own,” Yasus explained.
The dub poet said the inspiration for the ditty came from an incident while he operated a restaurant, House of Honour, on Burlington Avenue in Kingston.
“Wah 'picky-picky' head dread come beg inna di shop but he had such a strong stench an' even after him leave di scent was still there. We used air freshener to try get out di scent but as soon as it wore off di scent come back again. One of my workers bring mop and water an' bleach, an' use some liquid soap fi wipe out back di place, an' dat was when di scent left. Same time mi jus' run fi notepad an' start write,” he recalled.
Yasus Afari hopes that Hi Gene will be used to promote a clean lifestyle.
“Di message is jus' practise good, proper personal hygiene — no need for anyone to not keep demself good an' clean. From wi a grow up, we hear certain thing like 'spread yuh bed', whether a you first or last get up out of it. We have to take it from di basics; even if yuh caan bathe, wipe up yuhself, tidy up yuhself, brush yuh teeth. As Miss Lou [folklorist Louis Bennett-Coverly] sey: 'Tun yuh hand mek fashion'. There is no excuse,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy