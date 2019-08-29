Yellostone shines on new single

Yellostone is no stranger to collabs. Last year he teamed up with hit-making duo Tanto Metro and Devonte.

For his latest assignment, however, he joins forces with Bad Gyal Jade, first runner–up in the 2018 Magnum Kings and Queen competition, on A Dat Mi Like .

“Jade has versatility and great talent. I see her as a great artiste if more people would recognise her ability to use any form of situation and create the lyrics which will excite the dancehall crowd. Don't look at the word 'Bad', it has nothing to do with derogatory. It's only an expression which spells out an artiste ability to please everyone,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Money Inna Kyle imprint, A Dat Mi Like was released in March and is distributed by Zojak worldwide.

Jade (given name Mickala Williams) was equally complimenting of Yellostone.

“The man can ride any rhythm, him bad. Mi glad me do the song with him because mi feel the uniformity,” she said.

Producer Christopher King, principal of Money Inna Kyle label, has high hopes for the single.

“It shows us how two people in love feels about each other and I am confident the song will give me a firm ground on which to lay my foundation,” he said.

Yellostone (real name Laton Deans) hails from Mason River in Clarendon. He attended Edwin Allen High in that parish.

He got his first taste of the recording business with a single titled Banana in 2018. He also recorded Hey Ya Hey Ya with Tanto Metro and Devonte in the same year. His other tracks include Step Out Pan Dem and Grab On.