Yesterday: Best of the 90s rocks Mas Camp

There were several options over the Independence weekend, but Yesterday: Best of the 90s (pre-Independence edition) was one of those event that attracted a huge turnout.

It has become the norm to see a sea of patrons lining up outside the Mas Camp venue in Kingston, to get in and last Saturday was no different. Patrons, which comprise visitors from overseas, came to party.

“Our patrons come to have a good time, and we always give them what they want. Your patrons are who makes your event a success,” promoter Gyete Ghartey of GLK Entertainment told the Jamaica Observer.

With the high-powered duo of DJ Marvin and DJ Kurt Riley providing the musical selections, patrons were taken back in time to relive one of the best decades of music.

From dancehall, to hip hop rap, reggae and house music, patrons danced up a storm. Hardly much room was available near the dancing area, as persons tried to outdo each other with slick moves.

“It was another excellent staging and we look forward to many more,” said Ghartey.