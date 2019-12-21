Yesterday promises to thrill
Popular retro party series, 'Yesterday: the Best of the '90s' will close the year on a musical high inside the Mas Camp, Kingston, tonight.
“Patrons can expect non-stop dancing to best music from the 90s from three exceptional DJs: DJ Marvin, DJ Nicco, and DJ Liquid,” promoter Gyete Ghartey of GLK Entertainment told Jamaica Observer.
Yesterday is held three times annually, and has been consistently supported by its loyal patrons.
Ghartey revealed the event's winning formula.
“The music, first and foremost, and we also implement recommendations from our patrons,” said Ghartey.
