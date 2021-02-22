YK Osiris soaks up J'can vibes

Locally, he is known for the hit song Worth It, but American singer/rapper YK Osiris has been making a name for himself on the international music scene with a growing catalogue of songs.

YK Osiris has been vacationing in Jamaica since last Monday, and has posted photos of himself having fun at a Sandals resort.

On his Instagram account, he posted a video of himself singing along to Wayne Wonder's No Letting Go. In another clip, he sang bits of singer Jahvinci's Baby Girl.

“We living a beautiful lifestyle. Mi a enjoy di beautiful weddah [weather], yuh zeet,” he said to his more than 2.7 million followers.

On Wednesday, he went live on Instagram and spoke to fans, including those in Jamaica who sent him shout-outs and even welcomed him to the island.

YK Osiris also visited the Jamaica Swamp Safari Zoo in Trelawny where he interacted with crocodiles.

Born Osiris Jahkail Williams in Jacksonville, Florida, the 22-year-old scored a platinum single in 2018 with Valentine after rapper Lil Uzi Vert remixed it.

In 2019, he signed to Def Jam Recordings, and his single Worth It peaked at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has to date been certified 3 x platinum in the United States and silver in the United Kingdom. The song was the lead single for his debut album, The Golden Child, released later that year