Young acts do it fi culture

ON-THE-RISE neo-reggae artistes showed off their skills at the 2019 staging of 'Fi Di Culture Live' on Friday, July 5. Among the acts gracing the stage at C&C South Beach in Kingston was Tessellate d, who certainly brought heat to the venue.

“The whole performance was great. But it was my first time performing I Learnt Some Jazz Today, so it was really amazing to see people singing along with it for the first time,” Tessellated told the Jamaica Observer.

The song is the feature track for the Apple Airpods' newest commercial. His 20-minute set was well-received by the audience which enjoyed the energy and good vibes of his performance.

The artiste says he is focusing on preparing for Reggae Sumfest, scheduled for this weekend.

Fi Di Culture Live was conceptualised out of a need to give young talents a platform to showcase their music.

Event organiser Akeem Johnson says he is pleased with the outpouring of love the show received.

“I don't want to say I got the crowd I expected but I definitely got the support.

It was way bigger than last year; last year was a success and this year was certainly a success as well. We got about 700 people,” he told the Jamaica Obse rver.

“The highlight of the show was definitely the performances, especially those from BlVK Hero, Tessellated and Zac Jone$,” Johnson continued.

Other performers for the evening included Projexx, Friday Night Kru, Heightz, Silva Don, Kid Kalm, Yanah, Iotosh, Ricki, Benjamin, Dizzy, X3myst, Intriket, and BrickxX Gang.

“We are helping to preserve the culture and trying to create a structured platform for these young acts. It was a great stepping stone for the second event and the objective was [to] get as much persons to come support these musicians — and I definitely feel like our objective was met,” Johnson said.

Part proceeds from Fi Di Cultrue go to the musicians, while the rest is to be invested in the third staging.