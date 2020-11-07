Young Garvey takes it slow

Singjay Young Garvey has always focused on reggae music. However, he has decided to explore other genres to reach a wider audience.

“Although I usually focus more on reggae, I always did different genre of music, so it wasn't really making a switch, I just decided to focus on some dancehall/international songs at this time to show my versatility,” the artiste, whose given name is Fabian Findley, told the Jamaica Observer.

“My style is unpredictable; my music is dependent on how the riddim makes me feel. It's really a combination of many different styles – hip hop, dancehall, reggae – you could say that I am genre fluid,” Young Garvey continued.

His latest track, Slow Whine, is the latest sample of his experimentation with dancehall. It was released in September and produced by Bright Beam Music.

His previous songs include Cool Natty, One More Sad Song, Money Where You Gone, Work Hard, and In These Times.

Born in Duhaney Park in Kingston, Young Garvey officially began his music career 10 years ago as a producer for One Nation Music. His first major rhythm release was called Contagious and featured acts such as Capleton, Mr G and Harry Toddler.

In 2018, the singjay was signed by veteran musician/producer Leroy Sibbles.

He credits Sibbles for much of what he has learnt.

“The knowledge that he gave in music and life is a great guideline fi di I. Not every young artiste gets to work with a music legend, so to I, it's a privilege and an honour. Fada Sibbles full a vibes, so working long side him is always joyful. Nuff respect to Bright Beam Music,” Young Garvey added.

Sibbles is former lead singer for The Heptones which had its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s. The group's tracks include Ain't No Love, Express Yourself and Equal Rights.

Meanwhile, Young Garvey has had his fair share of live show appearances.

“I performed in Grenada about two years ago. I've been performing at the Bob Marley birthday celebration in Trench Town annually for the past 4 years. Since 2020 I've performed at Rebel Salute, then on the Children Of The Icon Tour and most recently I performed at a Ready TV live stream concert…” he said.

The artiste is pleased with the attention he has been getting.

“The public has been giving I great reception, as I am getting airplay from most local stations and a lot of international stations. The world is gravitating to the Young Garvey vibration,” he told the Observer.