Youngy Nevabummy shows strength

Having lived in the Bronx for 15 years, deejay/rapper Youngy Nevabummy is adept at doing dancehall or hip hop. He goes straight dancehall on Strength, his latest song, produced by Nocturnal Records.

The song, which addresses the importance of self-preservation in the face of adversity, was released on August 5.

“I'm comfortable doing both and would love to try other types of music. I don't really stick to one sound. I try to make music for everyone,” said Youngy Nevabummy, who has been recording for 10 years.

The 30-year-old artiste is also CEO of GMG Mafia Entertainment, a small record company based in the Bronx. It has produced songs by several hip hop acts with Jamaican heritage including Fully Top Dolla.

Worry, Youngy Nevabummy's previous song, was released by GMG Mafia Entertainment.

Born Kwame Williams, he was raised in Independence City, Portmore, where he was weaned on dancehall music. Migrating to New York City, he was just as taken with the bouncy sounds of hip hop.

In fact, one of his biggest influences is dancehall/roots singer Junior whose music has been embraced by hip hop and pop acts like The Game, MIMS, and Alicia Keys.

“To see how long he has been doing music and dominating the reggae, dancehall, and hip hop charts, and still relevant to this day, that's motivation right there,” said Youngy Nevabummy.

— Kevin Jackson