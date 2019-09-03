Youngy Nevabummy shows strength
Having lived in the Bronx for 15 years, deejay/rapper Youngy Nevabummy is adept at doing dancehall or hip hop. He goes straight dancehall on Strength, his latest song, produced by Nocturnal Records.
The song, which addresses the importance of self-preservation in the face of adversity, was released on August 5.
“I'm comfortable doing both and would love to try other types of music. I don't really stick to one sound. I try to make music for everyone,” said Youngy Nevabummy, who has been recording for 10 years.
The 30-year-old artiste is also CEO of GMG Mafia Entertainment, a small record company based in the Bronx. It has produced songs by several hip hop acts with Jamaican heritage including Fully Top Dolla.
Worry, Youngy Nevabummy's previous song, was released by GMG Mafia Entertainment.
Born Kwame Williams, he was raised in Independence City, Portmore, where he was weaned on dancehall music. Migrating to New York City, he was just as taken with the bouncy sounds of hip hop.
In fact, one of his biggest influences is dancehall/roots singer Junior whose music has been embraced by hip hop and pop acts like The Game, MIMS, and Alicia Keys.
“To see how long he has been doing music and dominating the reggae, dancehall, and hip hop charts, and still relevant to this day, that's motivation right there,” said Youngy Nevabummy.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy