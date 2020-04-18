Zackious comes down with love

While performing at a show in Toronto in 1998, singer Zackious Cooper sang Love is Overdue , a song made famous by lovers rock great Gregory Isaacs. The rapturous crowd reaction redefined his live set.

“The response from the audience was so overwhelming I thought a fight broke out in the crowd. The people ran towards the stage thinking it was Gregory, only to find out it was me,” Cooper recalled. “From that moment until today each time I perform it's hard to get an opportunity to sing one or two of my original songs properly onstage.

“So, whether I want to or not Gregory will always be a big influence in my music.”

Despite comparisons to the”Cool Ruler”, Cooper writes and produces most of his songs including Love Someone, his latest single which was released in December by Cancer Music label.

It continues the trend of ballads that have dominated his career which started in 1987 with Cocaine, a song co-produced by Louise Frazier-Bennett and Tony Owens, former manager of Musical Youth.

Back then he went by his given name, Anthony Cooper. For most of his career, the Kingston-born artiste has written and produced his songs such as the recently released Sweet Loving and Fooling Around.

“A good song has a memorable melody, with lyrics that are very relatable and can break down complicated emotions or situations in a simple way; it could also sound nice with a great strings progression that make it soothing in your ear,” Cooper explained. “And this is one of the reasons why I'm so involved in the production of my music. As a songwriter I always try to create great melodies with a good story that people can relate to.”

Raised in the Maxfield Park region of Kingston which has produced a number of dancehall and roots-reggae acts, Cooper said awareness of the area's rich music heritage helped influence his career path.

Most of his songs including a cover of Isaacs' All I Have is Love, have been released in Canada where he has lived for almost 30 years.

