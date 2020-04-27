Zanadu's got the love

Despite the high rate of divorce and stories of domestic violence in Jamaica, singer Zanadu has faith in the long-term relationship. He expresses that optimism in We've Got The Love, his latest song.

Released in late December, the single is produced by Wilyn Records out of New York, where the veteran artiste is based.

According to Zanadu, We've Got The Love “has a lot of different meaning to anyone that knows what love is about and the experience they have in a relationship.”

We've Got The Love maintains the Spanish Town-raised Zanadu's ties to lovers rock, a groove he has appreciated since the early 1980s when he performed on sound systems in the old capital.

Many of his songs, including Trade Winds and Reaching out for Your Love, are ballads. He believes even though hardcore dancehall dominates Jamaican music, there is still a market for reggae's softer side.

“It (lovers rock) is needed now as well. There is no end to the music of lovers rock and it will always be around,” said Zanadu.

Born Charles Ennis, Zanadu started his career as Hog Head, recording with the legendary Osbourne “King Tubby's” Ruddock in Waterhouse.

He continued to record music after migrating to the United States over 20 years ago and has toured as opening act for Shabba Ranks.