Zesty Ice calls for Marley to be hero

Rastafarian singjay Zesty Ice feels reggae icon Bob Marley should be accorded the designation of national hero, Jamaica's highest honour.

“Bob needs to get the reward he deserves. He is no less an advocate for upliftment, unity, and had an impact on our music, religion and culture. For many years, strong advocacy had been made to successive government for this man who has placed Jamaica on the map to be a national hero. With another season to reflect on our National Heroes, I am strongly feel he is considered for national hero status,” Zesty Ice told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaica will celebrate National Heroes' Day on Monday, October 19.

According Zesty Ice, Marley's accolades speak for themselves. These include: The United Nations awarded him the Medal of Peace in 1978; inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (March 1994); Exodus, Time Magazine's Album of the Century (1990); Grammy Life Time Achievement Award (Feb 2001); and Catch A Fire album inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame (2010).

Marley, who was bestowed an Order of Merit by the Jamaican Government, died of cancer in May 1981. He was 36.

“Bob, though not a national hero, is one of my heroes. He truly inspires me and I want my music to outlive this generation and gets the recognition Bob is recieving from his music today,” said Zesty Ice.

He is currently pushing his song, Real Heart People, released three years ago on the ERP label. The accompanying video was released earlier this year.

“I got the inspiration for the song from people who show unity and love, and who try to make this world a better place to live,” he said.

Zesty Ice (whose real name is Admiral Bedward II) decribes his music as “a mix of reggae and dancehall, uplifting, motivational and inspirational”. The Old Harbour High School graduate got his break in 2007 with the single Real Ice (Zion Yard Production).

His other songs include Own Time, Freezing Dance, Listening featuring singjay Seminall, Healing ft Ezekiah Rose, and Just Right ft India Celene.