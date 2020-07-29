Zia to the Maxxx

Mr Neverman , a two-year-old song by Jamaican singer Zia Benjamin, has a new lease on life. It is featured in the British comedy series Maxxx .

Mr Neverman is produced by RoryStoneLove.

Premiered in the United Kingdom earlier this year, Maxxx made its United States debut yesterday via streaming platform Hulu.

Benjamin said Luti Fagbenle, the series' producer, felt the song was a perfect fit.

“Luti reached out to me for the soundtrack right away, but specifically he wanted to a retro soulful Jamaican reggae vibe for a romantic scene between Jourdan Dunn and OT Fagbenle. Mr Neverman is such a beautiful, real, raw, soulful lovers' rock song and it was perfect for the scene,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“I think it just shows that there is space for Jamaican music that is a little different, that there is still room for soulful love songs, for raw emotion and vulnerability in this modern music sphere. I think it's important for Jamaican artists to express their full creative selves because it allows us to impact networks and listeners that are as unique and diverse as our music,” she noted.

Maxxx stars British actor OT Fagbenle, Law & Order SUV's Christopher Meloni, Pippa Bennett Warner, Alan Asaad, Helen Monks, Jourdan Dunn, and Javone Prince.

The series centres on a former boy band star Maxxx, played by Fagbenle, who tries to make his music comeback in a bid to win back his supermodel ex-girlfriend, played by Dunn, and prove to the world that he isn't a washed-up has-been.

Benjamin, who hails is from Red Hills in St Andrew, relocated to Canada to attend high school and university. She studied media, theory and production at the University of Western Ontario (Western University) and earned a diploma in broadcast journalism from Fanshawe College.

“I worked in documentary production for a while. I actually did a radio documentary on human trafficking in Canada. In Jamaica, I hosted a show called College Lifestyle. I also directed and produced Business Access, which interviews entrepreneurs with unique life stories, and I also produced a season of Mission Catwalk,” she said.

The singer/songwriter said she has worked with several top-tier producers, both in Jamaica and further afield.

“I've worked with a lot of people. First, as a songwriter and now as a singer, but a few are ZJ Sparks and Loudcity Music. I also worked with Diplo/Major Lazer, David Marston, Sean Paul, Leftside, Jamplified, Jon FX and Andre Chevolleau (they do a lot of hip-hop and produced for XXXtentacion, Maluma, Lil' Pump, Damian Marley), Nervo, Natural High. I'm working with a few producers out of Los Angeles now for the album,” she said.

Tomorrow, Benjamin will participate in the United Nations' virtual concert, which will see proceeds going towards victims of human trafficking.

“I'm trying to bring the energy, and bring Jamaican music into spaces it may not usually be listened to. My dream is to sing the theme song for a James Bond film one day. I think that would be an amazing look for Jamaican music,” said Benjamin.

Her other songs include Rudie, Standing There, and Jet Blue Jet.