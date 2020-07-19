Ziggy performs for Bob today

AS the celebrations continue to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the birth of reggae king Bob Marley, his eldest son Ziggy will pay tribute to his late father with a virtual performance set for today.

The performance, which is in conjunction with CEEK Virtual Reality, will see the younger Marley paying homage to his father's timeless catalogue, performing eleven of Bob Marley's legendary tracks in an intimate setting and live-streamed on Bob Marley's official YouTube channel. Following the concert, Ziggy will be participating in an exclusive Q&A through CEEK's content-streaming platform.

The audio of the full performance, 'Ziggy Marley – Bob Marley 75th Celebration (pt. 1)', will be made available as a digital album on July 31st.

The concert is being staged by UMe (Universal Music Enterprises), which is the catalogue division of Universal Music Group, and Tuff Gong Worldwide.

“With Ceek's innovative technology, Ziggy Marley has created an immersive experience that's rooted in Bob Marley's passion and sense of community, and honors his father's legacy by bringing people together through the power of music,” states Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of UMe.

As part of the year-long celebrations, satellite radio SiriusXM launched Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio, which kicked off July 15 at noon. The limited edition channel features the music of Bob Marley and his band The Wailers, and highlights studio and live performances, widely popular songs, and rare tracks. Additionally, listeners will hear recordings from the Marley family as well as artistes who are a part of the iconic brand and label founded by Bob Marley, Tuff Gong.

Channel 42 has become Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio until August 13 and is available on the SiriusXM app in the Hip Hop/R&B category, on Internet-connected devices, and via smart speakers.

In addition to Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio, fans can also 'Stream for Trees' to help the environment while celebrating Bob Marley's music. One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation focused on global reforestation, in conjunction with UMe, is taking action and planting trees funded by fans streaming Bob Marley's songs. Simply connect your Spotify account and revisit the website any time to see how many trees will be planted throughout the campaign.

Other activities include the July 24 drop of the album Legend, which will be released as a limited edition picture disc. This set will feature many of Marley's most memorable songs, including One Love/People Get Ready; Get Up, Stand Up; Is This Love; Jammin; Could You Be Loved; Three Little Birds, and eight more classics.,

This limited edition picture disc album will showcase the iconic cover shot backed with a previously unseen image of Bob.

Earlier this month, in continued observance of the late and legendary Bob Marley's 75th birthday and in celebration of International Reggae Day on July 1, an official music video for Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry, was released. Directed by Kristian Mercado Figueroa and shot in Jamaica and New York City, the video for No Woman No Cry debuted on Bob Marley's Official YouTube channel.

Bob Marley was born in Nine Miles, St Ann, Jamaica on February 6, 1945 to Cedella Booker and Norval Marley. A series of twists and turns would bring him to prominence during the rise of Jamaican music in the late 1960s, and catapult him into stardom by the end of the 1970s.

His physical existence was cut short on May 11, 1981 when he died after battling cancer. However, his musical legacy took on wings of its own, making him one of the most recognisable faces in global popular culture to this day.