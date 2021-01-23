Zyg awaits big break

AT 40 most deejays would be looking to retire but for Zyg -To- Di - Zag , he is still awaiting his big break.

"Age is just a number. Over the years I have [had] some of our biggest deejays telling me I am going to be a big artiste; I have a youthful look. Most of my friends [who are] quite younger in age look much older than I do, and my mother [a devoted Christian] who used to tell me: 'Boy, put down music and go church go sing for Christ', she is supporting my music now," he told the Jamaica Observer.

"I even did a stage show which featured Mavado and when I came off the stage he [Mavado] handed me $4,000...One day I was deejaying with another friend and a man came up, asked me to deejay the song again, then pulled out $200 in notes and gave to me. It was after [that] I found out he was deejay Zebra," he continued.

Zyg-To-Di-Zag is hoping his upcoming single, Girls' Prayer, will give him his big break. It was recorded on the None Stop label — owned by his brother Cavell Strachan.

"This song was written especially for Valentine's Day. This is a time when lovers send each other special gifts because they see them as important people in their lives," he said. "So many people can identify with this song," he said.

Zyg-To-Di-Zag's given name is Rupert Strachan. A former student of Spanish Town Comprehensive High, the deejay hails from Dela Vega City in Spanish Town, St Catherine, which produced Papa San and his brother, Dirtsman.

He was rejected at several studios but never gave up on his boyhood dream. He recorded his first single, Hype Wid Demin 2016. It was also recorded on the None Stop imprint.

"My brother is my greatest inspiration. He is the one who continues to promote my songs, handing out CDs and making as many music links for me as possible," he added.

Zyg-To-Di-Zag has two EPs — In The Streets and Streetside Knowledge.