Telethon to make rounds

TOGETHER We Stand Jamaica telethon — aimed at raising funds to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — is currently being aired on various social media platforms in different time zones to increase awareness and solicit even more donations. The event, which was staged on Sunday netted $50 million, a far cry from the US$10.5 million target.

According to Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, the effort will continue across the world to raise the funds to provide additional resources, including personal protective equipment and other equipment for front-line workers such as those in the health care sector and security forces.

“We are rotating the telethon for the European and Asian time zones to continue to raise funds. We hope that our Reggae music will bring inspiration and hope to those regions as well. We have been heartened by the many messages from home and abroad from people who are hurting and worried about the coronavirus that they felt uplifted by the messages and songs of inspiration from the telethon,” said Grange.

“I wish to thank all who came together with hands, hearts, and pockets to make the Together We Stand COVID-19 telethon a reality. It was a fantastic show of generosity and the strength of the human spirit. We are grateful for this response from Jamaicans at home and abroad as well as friends of Jamaica who responded to this telethon. Thanks to their kind donations we are now able to contribute over J$50 million dollars towards procuring the personal protective equipment for our front-line workers. We say a big, thank you, to everyone who was able to donate. We appreciate you,” the minister noted.

Close to 100 entertainers and other personalities gave of their time and talent to support the event.

Among the acts who performed were George Nooks, Wayne Marshall, Candy Isaacs, Runkus, Garnett Silk Jr, The Ashe Company, Gyptian, Ikaya, Rhoda Isabella, Richie Spice, Richie Stephens, OMI, Jermaine Edwards, Rondell Positive, Vershon, Jamila Falak, Sister Pat, Kevin Downswell, Lila Ike, Maxi Priest, G Whizz, Chronic Law, and trumpeter Dwight Richards. Deejays Ding Dong, Munga, and Capleton also performed.