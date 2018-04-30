ROSE HALL, St James — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will find every single measure within the law to ensure that the fight against crime is not derailed, with or without the support of the Opposition.

“We will not give up our strategic intent,” Holness declared during his remarks at the East Central St James Education Fund-raising Dinner held at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort and Spa in Rose Hall Saturday night.

The prime minister was speaking against last week's declaration by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips that his party would not support further extensions of the state of public emergency in St James and in the St Catherine North Police Division unless there are “some overwhelming reasons presented for the consideration of the public”.

Said Holness: “We fell into that trap in 2010 when we were not able to get the support of the Opposition to extend the state of public emergency which was called then. Unfortunately, I am seeing where a similar situation is likely to play out based on the recent declaration of the Opposition leader. My advice to the leader of the Opposition, who is a student of history himself: do not make history repeat itself; do not throw away the opportunity that we have as a country to once and for all tame the crime monster,” said Holness.

He argued that the statement by Dr Phillips can only give comfort to criminals that there is a political divide which will shatter the resolve to fight crime.

“The support that really matters is your support. I urge you to use your voices, letters to the editor, social media, telephone calls to those you know… to ensure that political pressure is brought upon the Opposition to support your fight against crime. Let them feel the heat; as one US politician said, 'When you feel the heat, you see the light',” the prime minister told the gathering.

Holness declared the state of public emergency in St James on Thursday, January 18, which was subsequently extended to May 2, while the measure in the St Catherine North Police Division was declared on March 18.

Since the imposition of the emergency measures, crimes, including murders, have nose-dived in both parishes.

Dr Phillips, in stating the position of his party on the existing states of public emergency, told journalists at a news conference at the People's National Party headquarters on Old Hope Road in St Andrew last week that the Government should produce a clear plan of action that would enable “normal policing to contain crime in St James and the other parts of the country”.

In the meantime, Holness pointed out on Saturday night that the Government was not calling the states of public emergency as public relations exercise, stressing that “at the end of these extraordinary powers, we would have eroded the threats to the St James economy, which are guns, dons and gangs”.

He noted that in spite of the gains from the measures there are violence producers sitting in waiting, who feel that the Government doesn't have the determination to stay with the strategies put in to fight crime and will eventually call the measures off, which will result in them having free reign again.