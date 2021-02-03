'Anti-Vax' fight

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says that, with Jamaica virtually assured of vaccines to meet initial COVID-19 immunisation demand later this month, the Government will turn focus on addressing negative responses to the jab.

“It is a concern for a couple of reasons. It's a concern based on our experience with the last new vaccine that we tried to administer, or that we have been administering to the country,” Dr Tufton admitted in his response to a series of questions from Opposition spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy in Parliament yesterday.

The minister was referring to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme started in 2017, which ended up with about 50 per cent take-up among Jamaican girls, although the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that it be included in national immunisation programmes as a core strategy for primary prevention against cervical cancer.

The WHO had also said that the HPV vaccination for 9- to 14-year-old girls was the most cost-effective public health measure against cervical cancer.

But Dr Tufton said the take-up rate for the vaccination was far less than the Government would have liked.

“I think it was in the region of probably 50 per cent or so, when we were hoping to have probably 75 per cent, or certainly a lot more than what was the take-up rate,” the minister said.

He noted that the so-called 'anti-vax' movement — identified by the WHO as one of the top 10 global health threats of 2019 — has become a louder, more powerful and more resourced voice globally and has used alternative media to push its line that vaccines are unhealthy.

However, he insisted that the facts do not support their position. “But nevertheless they are allowed [to say it].”

Vaccines, he pointed out, “save nearly two million lives a year, if you go by WHO statistics. And, in Jamaica, our universal approach to vaccines or immunisation has improved our human development as a country in terms of life expectancy and so on”.

“So, as a policy, we on both sides have bought into and have supported in a fulsome way vaccines, which is why the threat that the anti-vax movement represents, or the concerns that regular citizens may have, will require a response,” he added.

Against that background, the Government, he said, plans to embark on a public education approach, involving the Opposition, to get the message across.

“We are going to have to push hard to get the numbers well above what is indicative, and represents [only] a 35 per cent take-up. But the first issue is to get the vaccine, and now that we are getting it, we will deal with the issue of the take-up,” he pointed out.

Earlier, in a statement to the House, Tufton said 125,000 Jamaicans should be receiving the jabs by the end of February into early March. According to him, this is based on the latest information available on the global market, including confirmation of a huge increase in vaccines available from the WHO's COVAX facility.

“We have been advised by the COVAX facility that the country is set to receive between 146,400 and up to 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines by mid to late February 2021. This means that some 125,000 Jamaicans could receive vaccines by the end of February into March,” he said.

Tufton also noted that the availability of this vaccine is subject to the WHO's Emergency Use Listing, and the indicative amount is based on the current communications from the manufacturers, Serum Institute of India and SK Bioscience.

He said that, among the first to be vaccinated will be front-line health workers, including doctors and nurses, followed by people in the vulnerable age group, meaning those 60 years and older.

He said if additional supplies under the COVAX arrangement are received the country will be able to vaccinate some 450,000 Jamaicans by the end of the year.