'Hear our cry'

ALBERTA, Canada — A Jamaican farm worker at an Ontario greenhouse, which is now the site of a massive COVID-19 outbreak, is appealing for assistance to get improved living conditions as he and his countrymen have been forced to share space with more than 40 of his co-workers who have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

Greenhill Produce, which is located in Kent Bridge that sits 365 miles south-west of Ottawa — Canada's capital city — specialises in the growing of red, yellow, and orange hydroponic bell peppers naturally. Among its 250-member workforce are 113 Jamaicans, Mexicans and Guatemalans.

As at Monday, 43 workers at the greenhouse had tested positive for the virus, with Jamaicans accounting for approximately 20 of the cases. Among the affected Jamaicans are several who recently arrived in Canada, having signed waivers that in effect relieve the Jamaican Government of any liability in the event they get sick or die as a result of the virus. The Jamaicans were subjected to the mandatory 14-day isolation period prior to taking up their jobs on the farm.

Yesterday, it emerged that the transmission likely started with a local man who in turn infected the migrant workers.

In an anonymous letter, the Jamaican worker complained of feeling “disrespected” and like an “outcast” as proper sanitation and applicable safety protocols were not being followed which led to the spread of the virus.

“Guys test result positive and guys test result negative from Sunday, April 22, and up to this date, April 24, we the positive and the negative are living in the same house, using the same utensils, same bathroom, doing everything like nothing is wrong,” the worker complained.

“We ask for sanitisers to help kill the spreading of the virus in such a crowded place; until now, none. Thanks to God some guys always buy bleach, that's what we have to be using,” the letter writer stated.

According to the worker, they are afraid to speak up for fear that they will lose their jobs and be sent home.

“This is our job, this is how we survive, this is how we take care of our family back home. Without this, God help [us]… We are happy for it [jobs], but we need to be treated as equal as everyone,” the worker complained, while blasting liaison officers whose duty it is to ensure the proper treatment of Jamaicans working on farms in Canada.

“We haven't seen nor hear from them…We want to feel comfortable working [so] that if we get injured we are treated equal. This could have been avoided… When workers took sick, they took too long before [they got] medical attention and [were] still going to work, then it spread. …Please hear our cry,” the worker added.

Responding to the anonymous letter, vice-president and general manager of the farm, Justin Geertsema, insisted that the greenhouse was committed to the safety of its workers.

“I have seen the anonymous letter, and I completely appreciate and understand some individuals' concerns right now. It is a difficult time. Greenhill Produce cares deeply for our employees and takes all steps to protect their health and safety. We talk to our employees regularly to let them know we are here to support them and to let them know we are taking all health guidelines seriously. We're working closely with CK Public Health and are following their specific guidance explicitly. They are directing all our protocols and isolation activities on farm, including mandatory active screening, physical distancing, accommodation specifics, requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves at all times, instituting strict sanitation processes to be executed twice a day, and erecting physical barriers where needed,” Geertsema said in a statement posted on the greenhouse's website.

“During this stressful period we want to be clear that no one will lose their jobs and all workers will continue to be paid, and we continue to pay for and provide all supplies, groceries, as well as any medications they would need. In terms of bunkhouse conditions, we are proud to provide some of the best quality living quarters for our workers, meeting and greatly exceeding federal government regulations. Examples of amenities we provide in all residences is free Wi-Fi, telephone, satellite TV in each bedroom, extremely high-quality furnishings, kitchen and sanitary amenities, fire alarm system, in-floor heating and air-conditioning,” he added.

In the meantime, rights advocates Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW), which had initially raised concern about the arrival of seasonal farm workers during the pandemic, has renewed its call for better protection for the seasonal workers. The group is pushing for, among other things, the inclusion of migrant workers in income support programmes and for the Canadian Government to state specifically what is being done to protect the workers who are helping to boost the country's economy during the pandemic which has forced many industries shut.

Up until yesterday, Canada had recorded a total of 51,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Quebec being the worst-hit province with 26,594 cases.