'I'm no hypocrite'

Firebrand Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western Dr Dayton Campbell yesterday brushed aside claims of hypocrisy following his reappointment to the roster of spokespersons in the Opposition led by Dr Peter Phillips, whom he bitterly opposed in last September's People's National Party (PNP) leadership contest.

“If somebody describes me as a hypocrite it simply means that they don't understand the democratic process. The democratic process means that you campaign for who you are putting forward based on the variables that you are looking at at that point in time, but certainly that you have to accept the will and wishes of the people,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer in a telephone interview.

In a statement sent to the media yesterday, Phillips said Campbell, a medical doctor and former spokesman on health, will assume responsibility for special projects.

The news was met with derision by some social media users who described the MP as the PNP's “water boy”, while others labelled him a “hypocrite” for agreeing to work with a man whose resignation he had recently campaigned for.

Campbell, a strident supporter of Peter Bunting — the Manchester Central MP whose challenge to Phillips's presidency failed — had urged Phillips to give up the reins of the 81-year-old party in favour of Bunting.

During the build-up to the September 7 presidential election, Campbell had urged members of the PNP not to “sacrifice” its future for “one man's ambition”.

Phillips's age was also a bone of contention for Campbell, who pointed out that several former prime ministers opted to leave office at 70 and that it would be backward to keep Phillips, 69, as president.

But yesterday, in response to criticism levelled at him for accepting the new position, Campbell said: “It would be similar to saying that if we run a general election and the JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) wins, should I just be antagonistic and mash up the country? Or should I cooperate knowing that it was a free and fair election and that the will of the people has to be accepted?

“So, those who would say that it is hypocrisy, they don't understand the democratic process. Certainly, I disagree with things that were said in my household when I was growing up; that didn't make me abandon my father and my mother because I disagree with something that they said. So I don't believe that in voicing your opinion that persons should look at it as saying that, boy, this is hypocrisy,” the MP said.

In his release, Phillips said Campbell's immediate task is to prepare an implementation programme for priority projects, across all ministries, to be undertaken by the next PNP administration in the first 150 days.

Phillips said the focus of such an implementation schedule is to jump-start the process to transform social and economic inequalities which exist in the country and which have dogged the nation for centuries, creating deep divisions between the haves and the have-nots.

“Essentially, it is looking at what we will be promising in our manifesto. You know when it comes on to election time a lot of persons say that they are just dry promises being made, so we are putting forward an approach that will see us working out that implementation schedule for these projects,” said Campbell.

He added, too, that the portfolio will require a diverse team to “iron out” the different details and is geared towards targeting social and economic inequalities within the country.

“As to how do we tear down some of those barriers to ensure that we have that egalitarian society where there is equality in access to opportunity — a man gets forward by how he applies himself and the contents of his character but not based on who he knows or who knows him,” he said.

Asked about his decision to accept the position after being cut from the list of spokespersons last year, Campbell said he will do what is required of him by the party.

“The only way for us to implement our programmes and policies to create that egalitarian society is by being in Government, and so I offer my full service to that process to ensure that we can have a very good rescuing Government and in doing so that we win for the people and not ourselves,” he told the Observer.