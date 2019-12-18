'Let the music play'

Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange has staunchly defended the decision by the Administration to extend the hours for entertainment events during the current holiday season, and appealed to Jamaicans who support or oppose the measure to show consideration for each other.

“It is the Christmas season — a period during which we must reflect some consideration for others. As such, I want to remind entertainers and promoters that it is still their duty and obligation to consider where their events are located, and the impact it will have on citizens nearby. But, on the other hand, I also crave consideration by our citizens for the staging of events during this festive season,” she said.

Speaking at the inaugural Jamaica Observer Entertainment Awards at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue headquarters in St Andrew yesterday, Grange argued that there needs to be a level of consideration among all stakeholders at this time.

“There are many persons who gain employment during this period. For example, there is a body of service providers, cultural artistes, creative technicians, sound and lighting specialists, and other indirect providers such as restaurants, taxi operators, food vendors, hairdressers [and] dressmakers who gain their livelihood during this special season of events,” said Grange.

The minister emphasised the critical role that entertainment plays in both the economy and national identity, pointing to the US$15 million to US$20 million in revenue generated by entertainment and culture on an annual basis. She also said that the sector was the most prolific contributor to the revenue of the municipalities, through the licensing of events, and is also the most significant platform on which the local tourism product is built.

Under the provisions of the Noise Abatement Act, event promoters are required to end events at 12:00 midnight on weekdays and 2:00 am on weekends.

However, on December 10, legislators in the Lower House of Parliament approved a reprieve which allows for promoters to hold events until 2:00 am on weekdays and 4:00 am on weekends. This will remain in effect until January 31 next year.

The decision has been met with mixed reaction from various sectors of civil society, with players in the entertainment industry praising the move, while householders have objected.

For some months now the Ministry of National Security, in collaboration with the entertainment and culture ministry, has been spearheading a number of stakeholder consultations to arrive at a solution to what has now become a contentious issue between event promoters and the police who administer the stipulations of the Act and shut down events that are in breach.

On December 3, at the launch of activities to mark Reggae Month 2020, Grange had said that work has commenced to build out Fort Rocky, outside Port Royal, as Jamaica's first designated entertainment zone. She also said that her ministry had identified three other locations in Negril, Trelawny, and Portmore, where facilities will also be built out to host entertainment events.

Entertainment zones are areas in which any legal entertainment and sports activity can be staged any time of day or night unhindered, once the organisers are mindful of the historical value of such sites. While fuelling the entertainment industry, these zones are expected to neutralise the problem of noise nuisance.

Yesterday, Grange reminded the awards ceremony that the Noise Abatement Act was being reviewed.

“There is a total review being done on the noise abatement legislation. I personally feel that we should not be calling it noise abatement, we should be calling it sound regulation. That's what we need, a sound regulation Act. I am the champion there for our industry, but I guess we have to balance the scales. When we build out the zones that will not be a complete solution. What is going to be important is a series of zones... entertainment zones, entertainment venues, areas where we will have to determine the decibel levels in order for all of us to co-exist. But, for now, it is the Christmas season, so let the music play,” said Grange.

The Jamaica Observer Entertainment Awards recognised three of the pioneers of reggae music, which is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Veteran artiste Toots Hilbert, whose 1969 song Do The Reggay gave the genre its name and has been used as the start date for the popular music form, was the main awardee. The others were Britain-based pioneers of the music — producer Sonny Roberts and marketer Anthony “Chips” Richards.