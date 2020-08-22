THE Andrew Holness-led Cabinet subcommittee on COVID-19 has resisted calls for a new shutdown of the country and a postponement of the September 3 General Election in light of the recent spike in the number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the island.

Instead, the ministers have opted for tighter curfew hours in the parishes which have recorded the most cases in recent days and have introduced restrictions on campaigning in the lead-up to the election.

Holness announced the new measures yesterday following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee called after the Ministry of Health recorded a single-day record of 98 new cases on Thursday.

In the meantime, the health ministry reported last night that two doctors at the Kingston Public Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

“I quite well know and understand that most Jamaicans would see this as cause for panic. I would say yes, it is a cause for serious concern, but not a cause for panic. You will recall, in previous press conferences, that I have said that we expect that there will be increases in our numbers, particularly as a result of the reopening of our borders and the reopening of our economy toward its full productive capacity.

“We have also said that now we are in the phase of managing risks and we have done a very good job in managing the risks… We are transitioning into the phase of living with the COVID-19 disease,” said Holness, as he reiterated that there is cause for concern but no need to panic.

According to Holness, the Government is managing the pandemic on a day-to-day basis and despite being involved in the campaign for the general election, he keeps close tabs on the COVID developments.

“So you can rest assured that the Government continues to make the best decisions, in terms of ensuring your safety but also ensuring your livelihood,” added Holness.

He said, in keeping with the principle of balancing lives and livelihoods the Government has decided to introduce additional measures in the areas where the new clusters of positive cases have been found.

“So effective tomorrow evening (Saturday, August 22) at 7:00 pm, until September 2, 2020, for the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon, the new curfew hours will begin at 7:00 pm to 5:00 am the following morning,” said Holness.

He argued that the curfew measures are designed to reduce the spread of the virus by limiting movement, particularly at nights.

The prime minister accepted that the early curfew would have a negative impact on the economy, but argued that this is a measure the Government has to implement because there has not been consistent observation of the infection prevention and control measures.

Holness underscored that the one-hour allowance for public transport operators before the start of curfew will remain in place to allow them to drop home and pick up passengers.

He also announced that in the four named parishes that churches will be prohibited from holding funerals, conventions and other civic functions. However, regular worship services will be allowed with the COVID-19 protocols of mask-wearing, sanitisation, and social distancing in place.

“Burials, however, will continue but with strict observations and enforcement of the 15 persons rule, and the 15 persons include the funeral officials and the persons preparing the grave site,” said Holness.

With medical commentators and members of the general public expressing concern about the breaching of the COVID-19 protocols on the campaign trail, Holness said he has had discussions with the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) on the issue.

“We cannot put in place these measures without also paying keen attention to the possible impact of campaigning on the numbers. The truth is that it just takes one errant person who is not following the protocols to come in the midst of a campaign event … and infect the entire gathering.

“So we have consulted with the Opposition; they have been notified of this, that motorcades, in the conventional sense, will be prohibited. This is to say that motorcades, with more than two buses, which we call Coaster buses, motorcades that are stopping and greeting, motorcades that are carrying persons by buses, that will be prohibited, and the police have been advised.

“What we have decided to allow, but this will be under observation if it doesn't work, we will shut that down as well [are] drive-throughs,” said Holness.

Under this plan political parties can drive through communities with their music and marked vehicles but they will not be allowed to stop or exit the vehicles to greet their supporters.

Holness said five persons will be allowed to go house-to-house and door-to-door campaigning but large groups are prohibited and political meetings should have no more than 20 people, be held indoors and be for planning and not for campaigning.