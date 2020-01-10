'Puppet master'

Justice Georgiana Fraser yesterday described Tesha Miller as the master who pulled the strings of his puppets as she sentenced him to a total of 40 years and three months for orchestrating the 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company Chairman Douglas Chambers in Spanish Town.

At the same time, Justice Fraser said one of the aggravating factors that led to the sentence was the attempt to conceal the murder by the use of a diversion tactic.

Prior to the handing down the sentence in the Home Circuit Court, minutes after 4:00 pm, the prosecutor told the judge that although Miller was not charged under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, the court should be mindful that he was the leader of the Klansman gang when he gave the instruction to kill Chambers.

The prosecution also asked the judge to bear in mind that members of the gang had been instructed to create a distraction by firing gunshots after Chambers was shot.

Justice Fraser reminded the court that her duty is to arrive at a just sentence, one that fits the crime as well as the nature and seriousness of the offence.

Fraser, while noting that she was guided by case law, the statute, and the sentencing guidelines, stated that a non-custodial sentence was not appropriate and that the crime was a common law offence.

Deftly performing a balancing act to weigh the aggravating and mitigating factors, Justice Fraser said she took into consideration the fact that a diversion plan was created and the shooter sent out of the island after Chambers had been killed.

In addition, Justice Fraser said the killing was premeditated.

Last November, the key witness in the case testified that he was at a meeting on Studio Lane in Spanish Town when Miller created the diversion plan.

Another consideration was the fact that violence was involved.

At the same time, Fraser said the mitigating factors presented to the court by Miller's lead attorney Bert Samuels are on the flip side of the aggravating factors.

Noting that Miller has maintained his innocence, Fraser said reform must commence with an acknowledgement.

Dissecting the social enquiry report presented to the court, Fraser said she felt disquieted by certain things, some of which were conflicting, including that she can't say, from the report, where Miller resided.

She said family members indicated that the address the father of five gave was not so. During the morning session, when the matter was called up, Samuels asked one of the probation officers who filed the social enquiry report why Miller's children had not been interviewed.

The probation officer replied that they were minors and some of them were out of the jurisdiction.

The sole character witness, who took the stand minutes after 3:00 pm, testified that she knew Miller for 16 years and that he was a good father who cared for his family.

She also testified that she had seen Miller with his children and he had even dropped them off at her church.

However, Justice Fraser pointed out that the social enquiry report stated that only one of Miller's children lives in Jamaica.

Noting that she regards the report with mixed feelings, Justice Fraser pointed out that Miller's mother said he had never resided with her in Old Harbour.

Reading excerpts from a community report made to the court, the judge said none of the individuals who attributed their educational attainments to Miller's kindness were able to speak to the source of his income.

She went further to say that the report pointed out that Miller was feared and would “split justice” in the community. However, the judge said she was concerned, given the fact that he was not a justice of the peace, pastor, or counsellor.

Another concern she raised was how sincere the community residents were when they said “he is a good man”.

Due to the nature of the offence, Justice Fraser said the starting point of 35 years should be adjusted upwards by 10 years. However, having taken the social enquiry report into consideration, the judge slashed five years from the sentence, taking it to 40 years.

From the 40 years, Fraser deducted the 15 months that Miller spent behind bars, thus sentencing him to 38 years and nine months on the accessory before the fact charge.

Deducting four months from the maximum two years for the accessory after the fact charge, Miller was sentenced to 18 months.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

During the handing down of the sentence Miller seemed tense, and after the judge finished speaking he whispered something to his attorney before being led from the dock and then taken from the court by the police.