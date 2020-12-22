JAMAICA'S decision to restrict flights from the United Kingdom (UK) — that has found itself in a pickle with a new coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in its southern region — has been accepted as “strong and decisive” by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

Government yesterday announced an “immediate” ban of all flights coming into the island from the UK for two weeks — joining a long list of states closing borders to the European country and turning the tables on the UK which, in August, advised its citizens against non-essential travel to Jamaica as the island saw a surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, flights coming into the country today and outbound flights to the UK will be allowed up to midnight. The restriction is expected to end January 4.

The decision is likely to dampen stakeholders' optimism of a 40 per cent increase in visitor arrivals, since the start of the pandemic, for the winter tourist season, which began last week.

But Clifton Reader, president of the JHTA, which represents hotels, other visitor accommodations, and attractions, said the step is the correct one, even as the industry struggles to rebound from the brutal blow brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic when travel restrictions were imposed globally earlier this year.

“Strong and decisive action had to take place, and we have to protect our population. We know that all sectors, including the tourism sector, will be affected. It's just a pity right now, because we were showing downward trends for January, a bit of movement for February and March, and April definitely an uptick,” Reader stated in an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, following the announcement.

He said, too, that with vaccination on the table for 16 per cent of the population next year, there was hope that the industry would receive an additional boost in terms of rebounding.

Only last week Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett called on the region to “do away with” competitiveness in the sector, arguing that the recovery plan for Caribbean economies and the regional tourism industry — which has lost more than 70 per cent of its visitors due to the pandemic — depends on united action.

“We were hoping to bring all our folks back to work. We have 40 per cent or more of our sector out there not working. So it was something we were really looking forward to. But while closing our borders and not accepting UK flights will negatively impact our tourism recovery, it becomes necessary to preserve all that we have done in Jamaica to protect our citizens and to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” Reader said.

“If we don't manage it now we won't have people to work in the industry later on. Some people may be saying, you know, what we should do is not close the borders and have them come in and quarantine, but I don't think that would be the responsible action to take. When you look at it, our hospitals cannot manage as it is now, so how are they going to manage with more people getting sick? Others are saying the virus is spreading but it's not as deadly, but if we can't manage what we have now, how are we going to manage when we have 70 per cent more people getting sick, and even a small percentage of that requiring hospitalisation?” he argued.

“We have to protect Jamaica. Tourism and other businesses will rise again. We are a people who have been through hardship, know how to manage it, and we will manage our way out of it,” said Reader.

Last week, the British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC) reported that a new variant of the coronavirus had been found and was growing faster in some parts of the UK.

It reported UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying that at least 60 different local authorities had recorded COVID-19 infections caused by the new variant, but said there was “nothing to suggest” it caused worse disease or that vaccines would no longer work.

According to the BBC, the variant is causing concern because it is rapidly replacing other versions of the virus; has mutations that affect part of the virus likely to be important; and some of those mutations have already been shown in the lab to increase the ability of the virus to infect cells.

It said all of these come together to build a case for a virus that can spread more easily.

Yesterday, the Government said people who arrive in the country from other ports of entry via the UK will also be required to adhere to all restrictions in line with provisions under the Quarantine Act.

Jamaicans were also “strongly” advised against travel to the UK.

“Those who travel overseas, including to the UK, will be subject to the established quarantine or isolation procedures on their return to Jamaica,” the Government said in a statement.

The Opposition People's National Party, in a statement yesterday, said it welcomed the decision of the Government to ban flights originating in the UK and to implement new protocols for passengers transiting through other jurisdictions from the UK.

However, the Opposition said it would be vigilant in ensuring that everyone observes the protocols and warned that it would hold the Government accountable if the new strain of the virus enters Jamaica.

“In light of the surge in cases of the new strain of the virus, the Opposition urges the Government to review the UK travel database and track all persons who have entered the country within the last five days. Contact tracing and testing should be done with urgency,” the statement read.