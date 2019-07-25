'Witnesses credible'

THE prosecution, emphasising that the case against the Uchence Wilson Gang relies primarily on the evidence of two ex-members, yesterday asked Chief Justice Bryan Sykes to accept the men as credible Crown witnesses.

The self-proclaimed gangsters, who testified via video link at the trial in the Home Circuit Court, both gave similar accounts about a number of robberies they went on with the gang, as well as the roles of each member.

“…Both frankly and forthrightly admitted that they were members of a gang and, not only did they admit that they were members of a gang with the persons in the dock, they also admitted that they had committed serious offences with them,” a prosecutor said yesterday during the Crown's closing argument.

The prosecutor also asked the judge to bear in mind that the two witnesses were not discredited by the defence “after lengthy and vigorous cross-examination”, and asked the judge to accept their account.

Additionally, the prosecutor pointed out that there was no evidence of collusion between the two witnesses as they both had gone to the police independently — one voluntarily surrendered to the police after he was arrested and released, while the other went to the police on his own with the information after visiting several police stations.

“It cannot be a coincidence that they gave similar accounts of the activities of the gang,” the prosecutor said, pointing out to the court that they also had the same alias names for the alleged gang members and had attributed the same roles to each member.

According to the prosecutor, the witnesses had nothing to gain from giving evidence against the alleged gangsters, but was challenged by the judge who indicated that some would say that they had benefited, as there are no indication that they will be charged.

In respect to Witness One, who had testified that his role in the gang was to pawn stolen items, search houses and businessplaces during a robbery and to act as “look-out man”, the judge pointed out that from his testimony, he had positioned himself as a gunman, robber, money launderer, plunderer, receiver of stolen items, transporter of gunmen who though he has not committed rape or murder, to date has not been held accountable for his actions.

The Crown asked the judge to accept that the reputed leader of the gang, Uchence Wilson, had lied to the court in an effort to distance himself from the gang and its activities and his role as leader of the gang.

The prosecutor also pointed to evidence before the court that indicated Wilson had registered under a false name at the Kingston Public Hospital when he checked himself in after being shot by the police, and did not deny using a false name during his testimony, but instead said he was too traumatised to remember his name.

The Crown, in addition, pointed to the story that Wilson had given to the police to explain his injury, in which he claimed he had been shot in Maxfield Park when he went to visit a girl.

The judge was also asked to interpret the part of the recorded conversation between Wilson and Odeen Smith, in which Wilson said, “You a hear a who me, don't; breda jus go rise the rifle and forward”, as Wilson asserting his authority as leader of the gang.

Similarly, the prosecutor asked the judge to accept that accused Fitzroy Scott, the alleged deputy leader, tried to distance himself geographically from the gang and its activities by testifying that he did not know where Paddington Terrace was when he was questioned about a robbery there, even though he had testified that he lived in Barbican which is close to Paddington Terrace.

Also, the judge was asked to accept Scott as one of the leaders of the gang, and that he had established himself as such, based on the evidence that he would select the persons who were to go on the robberies and would also share the spoils, and at one point had led the gang and tricked Wilson out of a robbery, going instead to get the spoils himself.

The prosecutor, during the closing address, also highlighted ways in which the different accused were connected to each other and asked the judge to accept that their connection was not merely coincidence.

The prosecutor indicated that accused Shantol Gordon was the common-law wife of Wilson and that Scott was the godfather of their two children, as disclosed by Gordon. Accused Kenith Wynter, the prosecutor said, was the uncle of accused Odeen Smith and that accused Machel Goulbourne, who is a friend of Scott, was also the stepfather of accused Sheldon

Accused Stephenson Bennett was a former brother-in-law of accused Odeen Smith and Tevin Khani, who was freed, while accused Keron Walters was Scott's mechanic.

There was evidence before the court that two of the women who were freed – Tashina Baker and Judith Johnson – had intimate relations with accused Scott and Derron Taylor, respectively.

The prosecutor also pointed out that Gordon was the cousin of Shadday Beckford, who was also freed, and that she was the babymother of accused Michael Lamonth.

“These associations are not coincidental; these associations come about because these persons are all members of the same criminal organisation,” the prosecutor added.

The Crown will continue its closing arguments today.