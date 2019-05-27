19 guns stolen

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Despite State security forces putting a lid on criminal activities in the parish of St James, now under a state of public emergency, criminals managed to make off with 19 firearms and about 150 rounds of assorted ammunition from a private security company.

Police reported that the weapons, which were stolen between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon, include 15 revolvers and four shotguns.

The name of company was not released by investigators who confirmed the break-in and theft yesterday, but it was reported that the Ironshore Industrial Estate-based security firm was locked up by its owner Thursday evening with weapons and ammunition safely put away.

According to the police, upon the owner's return to the establishment about 6:00 pm on Friday he discovered that two padlocks were removed from the door and that the building was forcibly entered into.

Police said after inspecting the building it was found that a safe with the firearms and ammunition was broken into and all items stolen.

Three motorcycles, desktop computers and a recording system for CCTV were also reported missing, the police said.

Up to late yesterday police investigators said they were still without a lead in the break-in and theft.

The burglary of the security company was the second report of a major criminal activity in St James last week.

It was reported that about 8:55 pm Tuesday a group of brazen gunmen travelling in a motor car, in an attempted robbery, shot up a truck travelling on the 'Elegant Corridor', injuring the three occupants.

The injured truck driver sped from the attackers and sought refuge at the Coral Gardens Police Station.

The truck was believed to have been transporting a large sum of money.