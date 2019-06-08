5-year delay

NEARLY five years after the successful passage of the Disabilities Bill in Parliament, the Senate yesterday started another debate on improving the accessibility into Gordon House of persons with disabilities.

The debate on a motion brought by Opposition Senator Floyd Morris, the first blind president of the Senate who presided over the passage of the Bill in 2014, triggered a climate of anger, blame and obvious disappointment among the senators in accepting that inaction has shrouded the implementation of the Act over two successive administrations.

Senator Morris, opening the debate, admitted public concern that the provisions of the Bill which were expected to improve the lives of disabled Jamaicans, starting with their accessibility to the parliament building, Gordon House, have been delayed for five years, but refused to state what he knew were the causes for the delay.

“I am very disappointed that having passed the Disabilities Act in 2014 we are now in 2019, five years have elapsed, and we have not yet brought the Disabilities Act into effect,” he said.

He said that there was enough blame to be laid all around, but that he would not focus on that in this presentation. He also admitted that he knew what are the “situations” impeding the implementation of the Act, but would prefer for the Government to make them public.

“I am calling upon the Government to make a statement to the nation as to what is the situation and what is the status, in terms of the implementation,” he said.

“Bear in mind, you know, I know what are the impeding circumstances, but I am not the person who is mandated to speak to the nation and to enforce disability issues, [but] I am giving as much support as I can to the Government because I know how important this legislation is to the disabled community,” he commented.

Morris only added that the disabled community wants “an empowering environment” that will allow members to achieve their full potential, and that accessing the parliament building was one such means of empowerment.

He also noted that his motion was calling upon the Senate to adopt the report that was submitted by a team, including representatives of the University of Technology Jamaica, the Urban Development Corporation, and Canada's Carlton University on the state of access to the building, which led to the tabling of the 2014 Bill.

Newly appointed Government Senator Robert Morgan, who responded yesterday, said that Morris had failed to give a comprehensive appraisal of the issues affecting the disabled community and the Act, and had limited the debate to access to Gordon House, which, he felt, was of less significance compared to the issues facing people with disabilities using the streets.

He said that in contracts, including the construction of new infrastructure, the current Government has been insisting on sidewalks that are user friendly and able to accommodate individuals using wheelchairs.

He said that the Government is finally “turning the corner” in terms of placing emphasis on the interests of disabled persons using the public facilities.

Morgan added that in terms of the need for new and improved facilities, the Government has also been pursuing expeditiously the construction of the new parliament building at National Heroes' Circle, which would meet all the structural needs of the disabled community wishing to observe or participate.

The debate was then suspended until the next meeting of the Senate.