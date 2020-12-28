HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Hundreds of government pensioners were robbed of the joy of Christmas festivities when they did not receive their December payment from the Accountant General's Department (AGD).

The late return of life certificates to the AGD is being blamed for the delayed pension cheques. But the pensioners are adamant that the certificates did not arrive in time from the department, according to one of the former state employees who said she spoke for the group of seniors estimated at over 2,500.



The former government officer, an attorney, asked not to be named but provided the Jamaica Observer with a copy of her December 22, 2020 letter to Accountant General Anya Jones, complaining about the non-payment, and a response from the AGD promising to investigate the matter.



“I write to place on record my absolute astonishment as to the non-payment of my pension for December 2020. I may have been forgiving if my case were singular, but it is said that over 2,500 pensioners were meted out with the same fate,” the letter to the AGD said.

“…Unfortunately, we seem to be living in a very cold and uncaring world. Needless to say, I am now financially embarrassed, unable to pay my bills and will have to endure a black Christmas, and an even blacker new year,” she wrote.



The attorney said that she called the AGD on December 18 to ask why she had not received her December pension cheque and was told she had not returned her life certificate for October 2020.



“The fact is that I am yet to get that life certificate. When I said that I hadn't received it, the answer was a glib: 'Well, you should have called in when you didn't get it.' Seriously? So pensioners are presumed to have nothing to do but be thinking about the non-receipt of their life certificate?”



A life certificate is an official form sent to government pensioners by the AGD every three months to be filled out, signed, and returned, signifying that the individual is still alive, and is the basis on which the cheques are mailed out.



“It is not fair to hold pensioners to ransom for the vagaries of the postal service. It is downright cruel. And, at Christmastime, when pensioners, like the rest of us mortals, may have additional expenses,” she lamented.



The pensioner said it was ironic that she had already received her life certificate for January 2021, but not the October one. While checking on her certificate she was told by an unnamed officer of the AGD that as many as 2,500 people were similarly affected.



“I was told that those in my position would have to wait until January to get that December cheque as the pay cycle had passed. That is so nonchalant and downright unfeeling,” she charged.

“This shouldn't be happening to anyone, no matter whose fault it is. I am offended for myself and the 2,500 plus others affected by this. This is uncaring for a class of persons who, more than the average person, need their paltry funds and budget for them down to the last cent. You should have a contingency plan for matters like these, so that persons are not out of pocket.



“On another matter, what is the point of requesting our e-mail addresses if it is never used? I would like to think that you had systems in place so that people can be readily contacted if they do not return their life certificate,” she chastised the AGD.



The Observer was unable to contact the AGD over the Christmas holidays, but was shown a copy of an e-mail from Customer Relations Manager Kimorley Humphrey apologising “for the challenges” being experienced.



“The content therein will be investigated and addressed accordingly. All the best for the holiday season!” the e-mail said.



The pensioner responded: “Thank you, Mr Humphrey, for your wishes for the holiday season. Unfortunately, they won't be merry and bright, but sad and very, very dull, without my pension.”