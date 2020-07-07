MARCH ON JPS

A group of Jamaicans will this weekend stage a peaceful protest in front of the Corporate Area head offices of Jamaica Public Service as part of further public outcry in recent days following revelations that the entity has been filtering a part of the cost of electricity theft by some unscrupulous citizens into the bills of unsuspecting, law-abiding customers.

The matter, which was brought to light in a television report based on a conversation between a customer and a company representative on JPS's Twitter account, has generated much disquiet amongst the light and power company's customer base.

