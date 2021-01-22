Adam takes charge

The ATL Group yesterday announced the appointment of Adam Stewart to the position of executive chairman, three days after his elevation to a similar post at Sandals Resorts International.

The development now places Stewart, who will mark his 40th birthday next Wednesday, at the pinnacle of the business, tourism and media empire built over the past 50 years by his father, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who passed away on January 4, 2021.

“The ATL Group is where my father's incredible journey started over five decades ago,” a group release quotes Adam Stewart. “Everything we are today he created, and the opportunity to continue to build on his legacy is my greatest honour.”

The ATL Group's entire commercial portfolio of companies include Appliance Traders, the ATL Automotive Group, Jamaica Observer, AC Hotel Kingston, and Gorstew.

Stewart, who spent the last two decades working alongside his father, first served as chief executive officer and most recently deputy chairman for the ATL Group. Since assuming a hands-on leadership role with the broader group in 2010, he quickly became a catalyst for growth, which saw the ATL Automotive Group transforming from one brand and a one location dealership into the Caribbean's leading automotive company.

ATL Automotive now comprises eight distinct car brands across multiple locations as well as master dealer status overseeing 10 Caribbean islands for the BMW and MINI brands, as well a unique tri-brand franchise partnership with the world's leading car rental company, Enterprise Holdings Inc.

At Appliance Traders — Butch Stewart's first company founded in 1968 as a small, dedicated team selling air-conditioning units door-to-door, parish-by-parish in Jamaica — a transformation and diversification took place under Adam Stewart's leadership.

“The expanded and strengthened Appliance Traders business now encompasses a broad spectrum of sectors, while remaining faithful to the customer-centric service philosophy that Butch Stewart held so dear,” a company release said.

At the Jamaica Observer group, originally established as Jamaica's first full-colour daily newspaper in 1993, the business has evolved into a modern media and entertainment platform. The group now includes leading radio stations Fyah 105 FM and The Edge 105 FM, newly launched specialist news sites BUZZ and CBR, and features a full portfolio of leading corporate and consumer events, including the Jamaica Observer Food Awards, and Jamaica Observer Business Leader Awards.

Most recently, Adam Stewart was the driving force behind the group's first hospitality venture in Jamaica's capital with the introduction of AC Hotel Kingston. Opening its doors in June 2019, the hotel introduced a unique business lifestyle concept to Kingston with a personalised experience for its guests.

“From its stunning local artwork to its modern design and textures, AC Hotel Kingston immediately appealed to a new generation of business and lifestyle travellers. It soon became the hottest venue on the Kingston social circuit with its two public bars — the AC Lounge and the pool bar — signature drinks, live music and DJs, and exceptional dining options,” the group stated in the release.

Stewart noted that, while the company has grown and transformed, at its heart and soul is the commitment to giving its customers more than they expect.

“Whether they're buying an award-winning car, seeking a state-of-the-art air-conditioning solution, or looking for information or entertainment, they can count on our incredible teams to deliver quality and a personalised touch,” he said.

The resort arm of the group includes 20 luxury-included all-inclusive properties across nine Caribbean territories.

Sandals Resorts International is the parent company of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and Grand Pineapple Beach Resorts. Founded by Butch Stewart in 1981, SRI is based in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and is responsible for resort development, service standards, training, and day-to-day operations.

In 2009, Adam Stewart launched Sandals Foundation with a mission to lift communities through education, health care, and environmental protection.

The foundation, which he will continue to serve as president, has helped millions of people across the Caribbean through various impact-focused programmes.

In 2016, he was invested with the national honour, the Order of Distinction, Commander Class by the Government of Jamaica for outstanding contribution to tourism.