JA first choice

MONTEGO BAY, St James — An American doctor who has been treating COVID-19 patients in her country for several months was among the more than 500 tourists and locals who arrived in the island on six flights from the US yesterday, saying that she decided to vacation in Jamaica on the first break she got from her gruelling job schedule.

“From here on out we gonna have a good time. I'm setting up good vibes. Right now, I just wanna eat,” Dr Tobitha Locklear, a first-time visitor to the island, told the Jamaica Observer just before boarding a tour bus for a resort on the famed Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in this resort city of Montego Bay.

See full story in the printed edition of your Daily Observer or in the e-paper