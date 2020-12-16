Founding director of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Ian Levy has chided the authorities over their decision to allow new players to enter the local lottery sector.

Goodwill Gaming and Mahoe Gaming are set to enter the multi-billion-dollar local gambling sector within days and Levy, who resigned from the SVL board earlier this year and now serves as director emeritus at the company, is adamant that this is a bad move for Jamaica.

“I think it is a wrong decision of the Government because in every jurisdiction it has proven that only one lottery company should exist, and I think it is a bad decision by the Government,” Levy told the Jamaica Observer following a ceremony staged by SVL to honour him yesterday at AC Kingston Hotel.

“They are going against all trends in the world today about lotteries, but despite that I think that Supreme is so strong, and has such a strong brand, I think that we will overcome the competition,” added Levy.

He argued that with the increased number of players in the lottery market the Government might see a decrease in the amount it collects in taxes from the gambling industry.

“It takes a bit of explanation, which is too long to go through here, but it could end where the Government gets less revenue and, as I stated a short while ago, last year Supreme Ventures gave the Government $8 billion in revenue,” said Levy as he argued that SVL is among the companies paying the most taxes annually into the State coffers.

“I used to make a joke that Supreme Ventures is a tax collection company and Supreme Ventures gets a fee for collecting the taxes. That's what we do. Because when you think that we gave the Government $8 billion, but the profit to us as the shareholders was $2.5 billion, so we gave three-and-a-half times what we gave to us, as shareholders, to the Government,” declared Levy as he pointed to the further positive impact SVL has on the economy.

“We employ directly, roughly 500 people; but it doesn't stop there, we have retailers, people on route system, and at Caymanas Park, and all the other things that we have. And if you add the retailers, which is roughly 1,500, and each one employs roughly four people… Supreme Ventures impacts roughly 10,000 people,” argued Levy.

He noted that SVL now operates in nine countries, with its recent opening in South Africa creating a platform from which it could begin operations in other countries on the African continent.

Levy scoffed at claims that SVL is afraid of competition entering the local lottery market, telling the Observer: “It is not that we are afraid of competition, we just think it is a bad decision for several reasons, but we are not afraid of competition.”

In the ceremony, where he was lauded by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, former Finance Minister Dr Omar Davies, among others, Levy also pointed to the ownership structure of SVL when compared to the potential competitors.

“We have at present a total of 6,440 shareholders, and this is important because recent decisions have made it possible for competition, but when you think of the number of people who own Supreme, as against the number of people who own the competition, it is significant,” argued Levy.

Mahoe Gaming and Goodwill Gaming have both been approved by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission to enter the local lottery industry with both entities indicating that they would launch their games before the end of this year.

But yesterday Observer sources said one of the entities has moved its launch to early in 2021, while the other is still aiming for a pre-Christmas launch.

There has been no official launch date yet released by either entity.