Big BPO boost

OUTGOING United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has initiated discussions with two American firms which could see hundreds of new jobs being created in the island's business processing outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Tapia told the Jamaica Observer that the two entities are very interested in Jamaica but the novel coronavirus pandemic has slowed the potential investments.

“We are in contact with a major bank that has a BPO in India, and one of the things that I have talked to them about is the fact is [Jamaicans] are English speakers. It doesn't mean that… the Indians are English speaking too but their dialect is a little hard,” said Tapia.

“We are talking to them about the possibility of taking a strong look at Jamaica. You can train our people and one of the things that they want to know is who will help train [the people],” added Tapia.

He noted that this would provide several opportunities for Jamaicans just leaving high schools.

While declining to name the bank, Tapia said the discussions are far advanced with the US entity seriously considering Jamaica.

“They have it on their agenda for sometime next year [2021] when they are going to start reviewing the possibility,” Tapia told the Observer earlier this week.

The ambassador, whose tour of duty ends on January 12, said there is also a health-care provider with operations in Panama and Ecuador which is also being encouraged to consider Jamaica.

“For some reason they are unhappy with Panama, so we have contacted them. One of their major people I happen to know and he said as soon as the pandemic [is over]. The question he asked me was what is taking place with the BPO because of the pandemic here,” said Tapia who noted that the working from home policy which was implemented by many companies locally is a deterrent to potential investors because of the additional cost.

A lockdown of the local BPO sector between April and July last year resulted in a dramatic decline in the employment numbers in the sector but it has seen a strong rebound since August.

Late last year president of the Global Services Association of Jamaica Gloria Henry told the Observerthat the sector had rebounded to the point where it now employs some 39,000 people.

According to Henry, in the Montego Bay Free Zone, where she operates, the information technology outsourcing portfolio has grown by 12.77 per cent and the aim is to grow by 66 per cent this year.

Henry pointed out that the BPO industry leaders had started 2020 with a great deal of enthusiasm and were ready to implement projects in a number of areas to boost employment to 50,000.

“We have navigated uncertainty very well and now with resilience we are advancing towards the future,” said Henry as she indicated that five new BPO sites are scheduled to launch in the first quarter of this year.